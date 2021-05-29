Aasif Sheikh reveals why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is his career high and Nehha Pendse opens up on how the show is her stress-buster [Exclusive]





If you happen to’re nonetheless hungover on the tenth episode of A Desk For Two season 2, then this is an unique, unseen, uncut model of it, with Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse once more delving into all issues Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, and belief us after we say that you would be able to’t miss it

So, how a lot enjoyable was the ninth episode of A Desk for Two? A complete blast proper? Effectively, if like us, you simply cannot get sufficient of Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse’s confessions, secrets and techniques and no-holds-barred banter with host Ira Dubey, then have we bought a beautiful deal with for you. This is an unique, unseen, uncut model of the ninth episode from A Desk For Two Season 2, the place each Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse are once more discussing all issues Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, with the former explaining how it is his career high and the latter opening up on why it is her stress-buster and how she would not agree that comedy is the hardest emotion for an actor to convey. Watch this and extra in the unique clip above… A Desk For Two Season 2 is obtainable globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. The show, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, is additionally streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoop, comply with us on our Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.



