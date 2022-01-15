Aayush Sharma himself told the story of his sangeet ceremony said arpita ne mujhe dance na karne ki chetavai di thi

Actor Aayush Sharma just lately gave an interview, through which he told that Arpita had warned him to not dance his sangeet ceremony.

Actor Aayush Sharma is the husband of Bollywood famous person Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Shortly earlier than his movie ‘Antim’ was launched, through which his performing was well liked by the viewers. After that his recognition elevated so much. At the identical time, his love story with Arpita Khan was additionally very a lot mentioned. Aayush just lately gave an interview through which he spoke about assembly spouse Arpita Khan and discovering himself getting higher with time.

Throughout the interview, Aayush had additionally told that he was a really dangerous dancer, so he was even warned by Arpita to not dance in his personal sangeet ceremony. Lately, Aayush Sharma gave an interview ‘Bollywood Bubble’. Throughout this, he told that Arpita had warned him to not dance in his sangeet ceremony, as a result of he didn’t know how you can dance. Aayush additional said that ‘I nonetheless keep in mind, after we received married, at the moment I didn’t know in any respect how you can dance.

At the identical time, when he was requested about his scintillating dance on the tune ‘Chogada’, he said ‘Sure, however he did it after coaching’. When Arpita and I received married, I used to be a really dangerous dancer.

Aayush additional told that Arpita had requested him to not do any form of disturbance in the sangeet ceremony. He said, ‘Rehearsals and choreography have been saved for the music as effectively. At the moment Arpita told me ‘You shouldn’t have the braveness to go and make enjoyable of your self on the stage’. And now each time Arpita sees me dancing and other people name me a great dancer, she simply retains me and says, ‘Oh my god, these folks do not know what number of hours you have got spent in the studio’.

It’s price mentioning that Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan dated one another for a very long time. After this, each of them received married on 18 November 2014. At the identical time, Arpita and Aayush even have two beautiful youngsters, whose names are Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

Speaking about Aayush Sharma’s profession, he was final seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s crime drama movie ‘Antim: The Closing Reality’. Salman Khan was additionally seen in the lead position with him on this movie. The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit ‘Mulshi Sample’.