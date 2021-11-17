Aayush Sharma transformation video for Antim The Final Truth release now! Aayush Sharma worked hard to hit Salman Khan

As we approach the release of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, the anticipation and excitement for the film is skyrocketing and one of the main factors of the same is Aayush Sharma’s debut in his debut film Loverboy with his upcoming next film. He has a phenomenal transformation into a dangerous gangster. In the latest BTS video of the film, the cast and crew depicted the journey of Rahulia where Aayush Sharma was engrossed in his character.

Surprising not only the audience and critics but all the cast and crew of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Aayush Sharma has emerged as the personification of dedication and perseverance with his physical and character transformations. Evolving as an actor with every step, Aayush has garnered appreciation from all for his remarkable performance as Rahuliya.

From his ripped, toned body to the nuances of his character, Aayush Sharma has imbibed the qualities of Rahulia, a fearsome yet relatable gangster. Praising his co-star Salman Khan, who played the role of a police officer opposite Aayush’s Rahulia, said, “I was surprised, Loveyatri has seen a huge transformation in the last.

He has worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated.” Director Mahesh Manjrekar shared, “Aayush has worked really hard with the physical transformation, we needed a very tough looking guy. I realized this guy has a lot of passion and is extremely focused, he knows what he wants to do, I think he has done a wonderful job.

I don’t think anyone else from the industry could have played Rahulia in such a brilliant and so relatable manner.” Mahima Makwana, who plays Aayush’s girlfriend in the film, shared her emotional as well as dramatic scenes with her physical transformation. Pointing out his talent, his emotional portrayal has also been highlighted.

Aayush Sharma also spoke about his character and expressed his gratitude towards the team saying, “First of all there was physical transformation, I had to look like someone who was a strong character on screen. I wanted to keep him very believable. Tha, a gangster in real life, who might look like a common man, only he has the power to pull the trigger.

Last is a film that taught me a lot, it has helped me grow as an actor, it has helped me grow as a human being, thank you Mahesh sir, Salman bhai, that’s a lot It’s a special feeling. When the film started, I never thought that I will be able to execute Rahuliya, when the film is over I don’t know how to get away from Rahulia.”

The film will be theatrically released worldwide on 26 November by Zee Studios. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

