Ab De Villiers Keen To Play Big Bash League 2022 Fina Match For Sydney Sixers Replied On Tweet of Former RCB Colleague

Big Bash League 2022 Final, Ab De Villiers: AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to play in the final match of Big Bash League 2022. He has given a funny reply while replying to Daniel Christian’s tweet.

The final match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022) will be played between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in Melbourne on January 28. Before this match, Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian made a post on Twitter. On his post, former South African legend AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to play the final match on one condition.

In fact, posting on Twitter, the Australian all-rounder has expressed concern over the completion of 11 players of his team due to Kovid. In the tweet, Christian wrote, ‘Our team in Melbourne needs some players to play the Big Bash final, this is an opportunity for whoever is in Melbourne. Practice will start at 6:30 am, after the match everyone will get a free beer. Test cricketers will not get a chance.

In response to this tweet, his teammate of IPL franchise RCB, AB de Villiers wrote, ‘I am ready if you guarantee me my 4 overs.’ Despite reaching the final, the Sydney Sixers team is going through a lot of problems. Even in the Challenger match, the Sixers had to field their assistant coach Jay Lanton.

Three Sydney Sixers players Josh Phillippe, Mikey Edwards and Jack Edwards were found to be Kovid infected. Apart from this, suspense remains on the fitness of captain Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Steve O’Keefe and Jordan Silk. In such a situation, many difficulties have arisen in front of the Sixers regarding making the team before the grand finale.

Preparations for Steve Smith to go to Cricket Australia!

Sydney Sixers are set to approach Cricket Australia (CA) to allow Steve Smith to play in the final. The team had sought permission to include their former captain Smith in the team for the final match, but CA did not allow due to opposition from other state associations. The Sixers may once again request CA after the situation of fielding the assistant coach in the previous match.

Talking about Sydney Sixers, the performance of this team has been good in the entire league. In the points table, this team finished second with 35 points after winning 9 out of 14 matches. After this, the Sixers were defeated by the Perth Scorchers in the qualifier match and made it to the final.

In the Challenger match, the Sixers defeated the Adelaide Strikers to reach the finals. So far Sydney Sixers have played 16 matches in this edition out of which they have won 10. This includes 14 matches of the league stage and two matches of the playoffs.