Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle

AB De Villiers Danielle Love Story Starts From India: The love story of AB de Villiers and his wife Daniel is quite interesting. Mr 360 had obtained Daniel’s mobile number with the help of his mother. The couple got married on 30 March 2013 after dating for five years.

South Africa’s star cricketer AB de Villiers has always had a lot of association with India. His fan following is much higher here than anywhere else. The special thing is that the love story of AB and his wife Daniel also started from India. At the same time, there is one more thing that his mother also helped him in the love story of de Villiers, who is called Mr 360.

De Villiers had shared many things about his love story in his autobiography ‘AB – The Autobiography’. ABD was very shy since childhood. At the age of 23, South African cricketer AB de Villiers’ heart fell on Daniel during a party. But he was shy, so he could neither talk to Daniel nor express himself.

Mother had helped de Villiers

AB de Villiers then sought help from his mother and asked to get Daniel’s mobile number. Got the number but abd sai was enough that he could just say hello in the first meeting with Daniel and nothing else. But fate had something else in mind. At a party again the cricketer saw Daniel. There Daniel sang a song, after which he became a special place in the heart of AB de Villiers.

perfect love in india

AB de Villiers and Daniel first met in their country but their love was completely in India. In his book, he had told that before the start of IPL 2012, he had gone to Agra with his girlfriend Daniel. De Villiers had a surprise plan for Daniel. He took Daniel to see the Taj Mahal. After this, Daniel was proposed for marriage in front of him.

After five years of relationship, both of them got married on 30 March 2013. In 2015, de Villiers’ wife Daniel gave birth to a child, whose name is Abraham de Villiers. He has two sons and a daughter. Talking about de Villiers, he comes from Bela-Bella in South Africa. He was born on 17 February 1984 in Warmbad (now Bella-Bella).

AB de Villiers played cricket for South Africa for a long time and achieved many achievements. He has 8765 runs in 114 Tests, 9577 runs in 228 ODIs and 1672 runs in 78 T20s. AB has also scored 5162 runs in 184 IPL matches. He is counted in the list of great players around the world.