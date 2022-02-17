Sports

Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle
Written by admin
Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle

Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle

Ab De Villiers Love Story Is Interesting Takes Help Of His Mother For Getting Mobile Number of Danielle

AB De Villiers Danielle Love Story Starts From India: The love story of AB de Villiers and his wife Daniel is quite interesting. Mr 360 had obtained Daniel’s mobile number with the help of his mother. The couple got married on 30 March 2013 after dating for five years.

Contents hide
1 AB De Villiers Danielle Love Story Starts From India: The love story of AB de Villiers and his wife Daniel is quite interesting. Mr 360 had obtained Daniel’s mobile number with the help of his mother. The couple got married on 30 March 2013 after dating for five years.
2 Mother had helped de Villiers
3 perfect love in india

South Africa’s star cricketer AB de Villiers has always had a lot of association with India. His fan following is much higher here than anywhere else. The special thing is that the love story of AB and his wife Daniel also started from India. At the same time, there is one more thing that his mother also helped him in the love story of de Villiers, who is called Mr 360.

De Villiers had shared many things about his love story in his autobiography ‘AB – The Autobiography’. ABD was very shy since childhood. At the age of 23, South African cricketer AB de Villiers’ heart fell on Daniel during a party. But he was shy, so he could neither talk to Daniel nor express himself.

READ Also  Marjorie Adams, Who Went to Bat for a Baseball Pioneer, Dies at 72

Mother had helped de Villiers

AB de Villiers then sought help from his mother and asked to get Daniel’s mobile number. Got the number but abd sai was enough that he could just say hello in the first meeting with Daniel and nothing else. But fate had something else in mind. At a party again the cricketer saw Daniel. There Daniel sang a song, after which he became a special place in the heart of AB de Villiers.

perfect love in india

AB de Villiers and Daniel first met in their country but their love was completely in India. In his book, he had told that before the start of IPL 2012, he had gone to Agra with his girlfriend Daniel. De Villiers had a surprise plan for Daniel. He took Daniel to see the Taj Mahal. After this, Daniel was proposed for marriage in front of him.

After five years of relationship, both of them got married on 30 March 2013. In 2015, de Villiers’ wife Daniel gave birth to a child, whose name is Abraham de Villiers. He has two sons and a daughter. Talking about de Villiers, he comes from Bela-Bella in South Africa. He was born on 17 February 1984 in Warmbad (now Bella-Bella).

AB de Villiers played cricket for South Africa for a long time and achieved many achievements. He has 8765 runs in 114 Tests, 9577 runs in 228 ODIs and 1672 runs in 78 T20s. AB has also scored 5162 runs in 184 IPL matches. He is counted in the list of great players around the world.

READ Also  Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are brothers both of them won A little girl explained truth of India-Pakistan match watch video


#Villiers #Love #Story #Interesting #Takes #Mother #Mobile #Number #Danielle

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India Playing 11 Against Pakistan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment