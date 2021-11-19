AB de Villiers will not Play in IPL retires from all forms of cricket among franchise cricket says flame no longer burns so brightly

Mr 360 Degree ie AB de Villiers will no longer play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Former South African batsman AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. De Villiers last played for South Africa in April 2018. South Africa defeated Australia by 492 runs in that match played in Johannesburg. AB de Villiers scored 69 in the first innings and 6 runs in the second innings of that match. Now he has also retired from franchise cricket.

He also made public about his retirement in his Facebook post. He wrote, ‘This is the reality that I must accept. Even though it may seem sudden, that’s why I’m making this announcement today. I have my time Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether I have played for Titans or Proteas, or RCB, or anyone around the world, the game has given me unimaginable experiences and opportunities, and I will be forever grateful.

He wrote, ‘I want to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has traveled that path along with me. I am grateful for the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

In the end he wrote, ‘I know nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices of my family – my parents, my brother, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our life. Now I can actually put them first.’

AB de Villiers was one of the biggest match winners for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). There were reports that RCB would retain him in the mega auction. However, he surprised everyone by taking a sudden retirement.

AB de Villiers has scored 5162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.71 in IPL. De Villiers has a strike rate of more than 151. He has 3 centuries, 40 half-centuries with his bat. After his retirement, an emotional tweet was also done by RCB.

RCB wrote, ‘AB de Villiers has retired from cricket. the end of an era. There is no one like you Abby. We will miss you very much at RCB. Love what you did for the team, for the fans. Happy retirement legend.