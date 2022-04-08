ABB expands digital systems facility at biggest manufacturing campus





By NAYAN DAVE

In wake of increasing exports as well as domestic demands, leading company in power and automation technologies – ABB India — expanded its digital substation products and digital systems facility at its oldest and biggest manufacturing campus in Maneja near Vadodara.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is aiming to meet the growing demand for a wide range of digital substation products and digital solutions not only in India but more than 50 countries across the world through the new factory. The new facility will manufacture digital technologies for electrical distribution networks for Indian and global markets.

Spread across 55 acres, the Vadodara campus which has been operational since the year 1962 is already having manufacturing facilities for digital substation products and digital systems, motors, generators and turbochargers, catering to a wide customer base, including government utilities and industries in India and abroad.

Some of the overseas geographies catered to from this complex are Africa, West Asia and Latin America. The presence of ABB India at Vadodara has additionally led to development of a strong supplier base of 300 plus small and medium entrepreneurs. The campus also houses a world-class testing centre, R&D facility and a well-equipped training centre for customers and employees.

“The new factory is part of the electrification segment. In near future we are planning for two more factories – Security unit and electric traction motor unit at Vadodara complex,” said Sanjeev Sharma, country head and MD, ABB India, adding that ABB India have been consistently investing in Gujarat with a view to partner India’s grid expansion and clean energy targets.” Since 2019, the complex has witnessed 300 percent surge in export business, he added.

Considering the projection that India is projected to be among the top three energy consumers of the world by 2030, there would be exponential increase in demand followed by the mix of diversified and distributed energy sources and requirement for quality power equipment manufacturing in India, said Sharma. ABB’s wide portfolio and future-proof technology has a significant role to play in supporting this growing demand, he claimed.

The new factory at Vadodara would help ABB to meet growing demand as well as its customers to improve the reliability, speed, accuracy and efficiency of their electrical equipment and networks. This factory would manufacture four variants or series of relays, constituting a significant portion of ABB’s portfolio of this product.