Abbott is criticized for his ban on mask mandates as cases soar in Texas.

“The governor has shown a complete disregard for life and safety in defiance of clear medical directives and risks the safety of our children and the recovery of our economy,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Mr Abbott said he was focusing on personal responsibility, but she did not address details of the state’s Covid crisis.

“Governor Abbott has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates,” the statement said. “Every Texan has the right to choose for himself and his children whether he will wear masks, open his business or be vaccinated.”

The statement also said that while all eligible Texans were asked to be vaccinated, the vaccine itself “will always remain voluntary and never forced in Texas.”