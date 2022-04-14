Abbott signs agreement with neighboring Mexican state to scale back border inspections of trucks



Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a memorandum Wednesday with Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda, governor of the neighboring Mexican state of Nuevo Le লিn, that would bring back extended truck visits to their border.

“Today is a historic day, where two governors are showing how to lead on the border issue,” Abbott told a news conference with Sepulveda on his side in Laredo, Texas.

Abbott explained that because the agreement calls for increased security on the Mexican side of the border to prevent illegal immigration, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) could immediately return to the previous practice of random truck checks on bridges from Nuevo Leon to Texas. .

“As long as Nuevo Leon abides by this agreement, it will remain so,” Abbott told a news conference with Nuevo Leone Governor Samuel Garcia.

Abbott added that he had been approached by the governors of each state in Mexico, bordering Texas.

“Until these agreements with these states are reached, DPS inspections will continue.” [trucks] In every state except Nuevo Leon, “Abbott said.

The White House on Wednesday criticized Abbott and blamed his extended inspection for disrupting the supply chain.

The first Texas bus stopped off the U.S. Capitol block in Washington, DC

Abbott told the Biden administration in the wake of the border crisis, “and many leaders in Congress do not know what they are doing.”

Abbott noted how President Biden never traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border once in 15 months of his administration.

“The whole point is to make sure people understand the consequences of an open border and that Texas will no longer tolerate it,” Abbott said.

“Today, me and the governor of Nuevo Leওn, we are doing something that the president of the United States could have done long ago, but he is not doing it,” he said. Kind of program. “

The deal comes on the same day that the first buses transporting illegal immigrants from Texas arrived in front of US Capital as part of Abbott’s initiative to relocate them to their progressive locations.

“They will not come down and see directly. If they do not come to the border, I will take them to the border. Today we reached the first busload, whether by bus or plane, Washington. We have to respond to what we are working on,” Abbott said.