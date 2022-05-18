ABC fall schedule 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary’ anchors comedy block, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ and Hilary Swank drama join lineup

ABC fall schedule 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary’ anchors comedy block, ‘Movie star Jeopardy!’ and Hilary Swank drama join lineup



HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — ABC has unveiled its 2022 fall TV schedule. There’s some huge comedy strikes, one thing new with Oscar winner Hilary Swank, extra “Bachelor in Paradise” and a brand new weekly primetime “Jeopardy!” collection that includes celebrities.

We’ll nonetheless get our each day dose of “Jeopardy!” however the community is including a weekly primetime celeb version of the long-lasting recreation present. “Movie star Jeopardy!” will air Sundays at 8 p.m., main into “Movie star Wheel of Fortune.”

ABC is consolidating its comedy evening to Wednesdays. This season’s latest hit, “Abbott Elementary,” will anchor the night within the 9 p.m. spot. Additionally a part of the Wednesday comedy block: “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs” and “Residence Economics.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” is shifting from its normal summer time spot and will now air on two nights this fall. You will see it on Mondays at 8 p.m., changing “Dancing with the Stars,” which is shifting to Disney+.

“Paradise” followers can have double the enjoyable since will probably be again for extra on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

We’ll additionally see a brand new drama starring Hilary Swank as a newspaper reporter. “Alaska” will air Thursday nights at 10 p.m. within the plum spot following the long-running hit drama, “Gray’s Anatomy.”

The brand new spinoff to “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

“Massive Sky,” with Reba McEntire becoming a member of the forged, strikes to Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

We’ll see “The Surprise Years” and “A Million Little Issues” return at midseason. That is additionally after we’ll see the debut of a brand new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy referred to as “Not Useless But.”

ABC FALL SCHEDULE

(New applications in UPPER CASE; all occasions ET/PT)

MONDAY

8 PM – Bachelor in Paradise

10 PM – The Good Physician

TUESDAY

8 PM – Bachelor in Paradise

10 PM – THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY

8 PM – The Conners

8:30 PM- The Goldbergs

9 PM – Abbott Elementary (new evening)

9:30 PM – Residence Economics

10 PM – Massive Sky (new evening)

THURSDAY

8 PM – Station 19

9 PM – Gray’s Anatomy

10 PM – ALASKA

FRIDAY

8 PM – Shark Tank

9 PM – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8 PM Faculty Soccer

SUNDAY

7 PM – America’s Funniest Residence Movies

8 PM – CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!

9 PM – Movie star Wheel of Fortune

10 PM – The Rookie