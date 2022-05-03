ABC News’ Jon Karl tests positive for COVID-19 two days after interacting with President Biden at WHCD



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jonathan Carl of ABC News tested positive for Covid-19 two days after speaking on stage at a White House press conference and shaking hands with President Joe Biden, a source familiar with the matter told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

Carl, who is fully vaccinated and encouraged, could be seen briefly contacting the president on Saturday night before receiving an award for coverage of the January 6 Capital riots.

He tested negative and had no symptoms on Saturday afternoon before dinner, the source said, but tested positive on Monday evening.

Politico originally reported on Carl’s positive test.

Vice President Harris has tested positive for Covid-19

Several people in Biden’s inner circle, including White House communications director Kate Beddingfield and vice president, have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Orange Harris Last week.

Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the 2,500-person event, joked that “it is a great honor for him to speak tonight at the country’s most prestigious super-spreader event.”

“What are you doing here? You’ve spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing a mask and avoiding large, indoor gatherings. Then someone else will offer you a free dinner, and you’ll all turn to Joe Rogan,” Noah told the crowd.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock on Tuesday.

Patrick Ward of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.