abcd Category Bail Guidelines: Supreme Court issues guidelines for bail after chargesheet, decides category – Supreme Court guidelines for bail after chargesheet

Category Bail Guidelines: Supreme Court issues guidelines for bail after chargesheet, decides category

Following the chargesheet, the Supreme Court has laid down guidelines on bail. Following the chargesheet against the accused who did not make an arrest during the investigation and fully co-operated with the investigation mechanism during the investigation, the Supreme Court has laid down guidelines for granting bail.The Supreme Court has said that in cases where there is a provision of imprisonment for up to seven years, no arrest has been made during the investigation and if the accused has cooperated during the investigation, the court will issue summons in his name. Indictment This is called category A. The accused may appear in person or through a lawyer. In case of non-appearance, the court may issue a bailable warrant. A non-bailable warrant may be issued if he does not appear after the bailable warrant. Thereafter, upon appearing in court, interim bail may be granted during the hearing of the bail application or he may be remanded in custody pending a decision on the application.

In category B, on the other hand, there is a case of life imprisonment and death penalty or a sentence of more than seven years. Similarly, economic crime is placed in category D. In these cases, after the chargesheet, a quality decision will be made on filing the bail application. Also, in case of money laundering and category C illegal activities to NDPS, the decision on the bail application will be based on the merits of the case.