Abdul Gani Bardar Afghanistan: The Taliban released the audio of Abdul Gani Bardar amid rumors of his death

During the war in Afghanistan, the country’s new deputy prime minister, Abdul Ghani Bardar, who was the Taliban’s chief negotiator for a peace deal in Qatar, did not attend the meeting with the Qatari delegation. Later, while releasing the audio, the Taliban called the reports rumors. However, the sound in the audio is baradar, could not be confirmed.In fact, he has not been seen in public since news broke that the Haqqani network had been injured in clashes with terrorists. In the ongoing speculation on social media, Mulla Baradar claims to have been seriously injured or killed. Subsequently, an audio message surfaced denying the reports, citing Baradar himself. The voice, however, could not be confirmed.

‘I’m fine where I am’

In a message posted on the Taliban’s official website, Baradar said, “There are news of my death in the media. I have been traveling for several days. Where I am at the moment, my brother and friend, we are all fine. He added, ‘I assure you one hundred percent That there is no problem. ‘

Conflict with the Haqqani network

According to reports, Ka Mulla Baradar clashed with Haqqani Network leaders Anas Haqqani and Khalil Haqqani. The report also claims that Baradar is currently undergoing treatment in Pakistan. Mulla Bardar along with his brother-in-law Mulla Umar founded the Taliban. Mullah Abdul Gani Bardar, co-founder of the Taliban and Mullah Omar’s most trusted commander, was arrested in 2010 in Karachi, Pakistan.

On the side of Pakistan?

It is believed that Mulla Baradar’s closeness to the US and Sher Mohammad’s talks with India caught the ears of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and crushed them both. Mulla Baradar had a conflict with the leaders of the Haqqani network, which is overseen by the ISI. At the same time, Qatar is also providing technical assistance to Kabul Airport in cooperation with Turkey. The absence of Mullah Bardar during his meeting with the country’s deputy prime minister raises a number of questions about differences among Taliban leaders.

