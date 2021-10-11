abdul qadeer khan bhopal house news: Abdul kadeer khan Bhopal House News: Atomic scientist Abdul Qadir Khan left Bhopal and went to Pakistan even after his father’s refusal

Abdul Qadir Khan (Abdul Qadir Khan Latest News), who hated India immensely, was born in Bhopal. The house in Bhopal where he spent his childhood is in Ginnauri area. Abdul Qadir Khan’s house is in a narrow alley behind the government school, where his family lives. Abdul Qadir Khan moved to Pakistan in 1951 with his mother, three brothers and two sisters. The father and younger brother were not ready to leave. As a child, Abdul Qadir Khan used to call Bhopal the Switzerland of India.

Father Abdul Gafoor and younger brother Abdul Hafeez did not leave Bhopal. Family members say both are staunch opponents of Pakistan. Abdul Qadir Khan, who was firing on India, used to oppose the departure of Pakistan. Abdul Gafoor, the father of a nuclear scientist from Pakistan, was the headmaster of a school in Hoshangabad district. He died in 1956. At the same time, his younger brother Abdul Hafeez was an officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation. He too has passed away.

Abdul Qadir Khan’s cousin Jabbar Khan remembers talking to family members about Bhopali love. Hockey, fishing and kite flying etc. Abdul Qadir Khan used to call Bhopal the Switzerland of India. But how a quiet teenager in Bhopal posed a threat to nuclear proliferation is politely ignored. There is no secret in the house located in Ram Fal Wali Gali in Ginnauri area. It has a minaret facing the house.

Death message from Holland

People close to him living in Bhopal got the news of Abdul Qadir’s death from Holland at 7 am on Sunday. His relatives said he died in Islamabad. Speaking to our correspondent newspaper Times of India, Abdul Qadir Khan’s cousin Abdul Jabbar Khan said, “There is a blood relationship. Who can deny? You can choose your friends, but not your family.

Relatives of the Pakistani nuclear scientist from Bhopal said that he left India around 1951-52 after completing his secondary education. His father, Abdul Gafoor, refused to go. “My father and uncle never went to Pakistan,” Jabbar said. They were well-educated people who understood the call of leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The father was the headmaster

Jabbar said Abdul Qadir’s father was a graduate and a teacher, who had retired from Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh with a pension of Rs. In 1950, the salary of a teacher was Rs. It has been almost 50 years since Abdul Qadir Khan set foot in his ancestral home in Bhopal. After the death of his father, Abdul Qadir Khan came to Bhopal in 1972 to pay his respects. He stayed here for about eight hours. He said many did not know about Abdul Qadir Khan’s Bhopal connection until the nuclear project was made public.

