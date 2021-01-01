Abdul Qadir Khan on Imran Khan: Abdul Qadir Khan, father of Pakistan atomic bomb, disappointed on Imran Khan

Highlights Abdul Qadir Khan, the father of the Pakistani atomic bomb, has been battling life and death in the past.

Abdul Qadir has now alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not even take care of him

Earlier on Friday, rumors were circulating in Pakistan that Abdul Qadir had passed away.

Islamabad

Abdul Qadir Khan, the father of the Pakistani atomic bomb, known for smuggling nuclear technology around the world, has struggled with life and death in the past. He was hospitalized. Abdul Qadir Khan has now alleged that he was not taken care of by Prime Minister Imran Khan or any member of his cabinet after serving the country.

In an interview with Dawn, Abdul Qadir said, “I am saddened that neither the Prime Minister nor any of his cabinet members have taken care of my health.” AQ Khan, who is called the ‘protector of Pakistan’, said the whole country was praying for his welfare but no one from the government took care of him. Rumors of Abdul Qadir’s death spread in Pakistan on Friday.

Shahbaz expresses concern about Qadir’s health

The situation became such that Abdul Qadir had to issue a video message to inform that he was alive. “I want to tell my friends and loved ones that I’m alive,” he said. Dr. Qadir, who was a victim of the corona virus, was in critical condition and was placed on a ventilator. However, now their condition has improved a lot. Opposition leader in Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif has expressed concern over the health of Abdul Qadir Khan.

Was removed from

Qadir Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, was fired after confessing to nuclear proliferation. Pakistan tested its first atomic bomb in 1998, competing with neighboring India. Ever since Khan was ousted, he has been living alone under tight security in one part of Islamabad. However, the administration says that they were kept like this for security reasons.



Helped many countries

Qadir is said to have helped Iran, Libya and North Korea build atomic bombs. Qadir helped them supply supplies, hardware and materials for uranium enrichment. The international watchdog, the IAEA, said Qadir was an important part of the nuclear black market and helped people in various countries.