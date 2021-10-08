Abdul Razak Gurnah, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021, was in the kitchen when the call came from the Nobel Academy:

Nobel Prize in Literature 2021: Novelist Abdul Rajak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Thursday was a normal day for Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurna, who has made invaluable contributions to the field of literature. He was in his kitchen and was mostly cooking or preparing meals. Suddenly a phone call comes and the other side informs him and congratulates him on receiving the ‘Nobel Literary Prize’ for 2021. Gurnah, who is busy with his normal routine, thinks someone is making fun of him. However, when the formality began some time later, he had faith in his ‘honor’.British-based Tanzanian author Abdulrajak Gurnah was announced on Thursday as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy states, “This award is being presented for their contribution to understanding the consequences of colonialism without compromise and without empathy. 1. After 3, Gurnah is the first Krishna to win the award. Tony Morrison won the title in 1993.Gurnam recently retired, working as a professor of post-colonial literature at the University of Kent. Born in Zanzibar in 1948, Gurna immigrated to Britain as a juvenile refugee in 1968 after a revolt on an Indian Ocean island. He was in the kitchen of his home in southeastern Britain when the Swedish Academy called him to announce the award. At first he thought the phone call was ridiculous.

Face violence with compassion

He said he was honored to be selected for the award. Gurna said the topics of displacement and migration that he explored in his writing come to the fore every day. He said he came to Britain after being displaced in 1960 and today the story is more visible than ever. He said, ‘People all over the world are dying, getting injured. We must deal with these problems with the utmost compassion.

Wrote 10 novels

Gurnah’s novel “Paradise” was nominated for a Booker Prize in 1994. He has written a total of 10 novels. Anders Olson, chairman of the Nobel Committee on Literature, described him as “one of the world’s most distinguished post-colonial writers.” The prestigious award includes a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (approximately .4 11.4 million).

Bet on who will win the Nobel Peace Prize today, find out which name is at the top

The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on December 10

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louis Gluck. The Nobel Committee announced the winners for medicine on Monday, physics on Tuesday and chemistry on Wednesday. Peace and other Nobel Prizes are awarded on December 10 each year.