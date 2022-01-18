abdullah azam about azam khan says, my father almost died in jail UP: 9 days after he was diagnosed with corona, he was taken to the hospital, when he almost reached death- claims Azam Khan’s son

Abdullah Azam Khan stated that his father is in a really dangerous situation in jail and even his medical wants weren’t taken care of correctly. Abdullah says, “My father bought Kovid however was taken to the hospital after 9 days.”

Abdullah Azam, son of Rampur MP Azam Khan, has come out on bail from Sitapur Jail. A case was registered towards Abdullah Azam Khan for making and presenting faux start certificates, since then he was in jail. Azam Khan can be presently lodged in Sitapur Jail. At the similar time, Abdullah, who got here out on bail, whereas speaking to a TV channel, stated, “My father was dying in jail.”

Speaking to ‘NDTV’ Abdullah Azam Khan stated that his father (Azam Khan) is in a really dangerous situation in jail and even his medical wants weren’t taken care of correctly. Abdullah says, “My father bought Kovid however after 9 days he was taken to the hospital. My father stored on dying.” Abdullah stated, “My father is a nine-time MLA and a two-time MP, however he has been stored in a C-class jail. He’s locked in an 8 by 8 cell.”

31-year-old Abdullah Azam was launched from Sitapur Jail late final evening after being arrested in 43 circumstances. His father Azam Khan continues to be in jail. Abdullah stated, “There are additionally circumstances of buffalo-theft, goat-theft, chicken-theft and book-theft towards us. Since the matter is in courtroom, I cannot say a lot. I was in jail for 2 years for my household. I’m accused of utilizing faux papers. I have never achieved something like that. I hope I’ll get justice from the Supreme Courtroom.”

Azam Khan’s son expressed his dedication in direction of former Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Abdullah Azam stated, “We’re with Akhilesh Yadav. From wherever the social gathering tells me, I’ll contest from there.” Allow us to inform that the Samajwadi Get together has given ticket to Abdullah Azam Khan in the meeting elections from Swar Tanda, whereas his father Azam Khan has been nominated from Rampur metropolis.