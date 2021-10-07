Abdulrazak Gurna has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature
The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded on Thursday to Abdulrazak Gurnah for “his uncompromising and compassionate entry into the effects of colonialism and the fate of a refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.
Gurna was born in Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948, but currently resides in the UK. He left Zanzibar at the age of 18 as a refugee after a violent 1964 uprising in which soldiers overthrew the country’s government. He is the first African to win the prize – considered one of the most prestigious in world literature – in nearly two decades.
He is fifth overall, behind Wole Soyinka of Nigeria in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz of Egypt, who won in 1988; and South African winners Nadine Gordimer in 1991 and John Maxwell Coetzee in 2003.
Gurna’s 10 novels include “Memory of Departure”, “Pilgrim’s Way” and “Dottie”, all of which deal with the immigrant experience in Britain; “Paradise,” shortlisted for the 1994 Booker Prize, about a boy suffering from colonialism in an East African country; and “Admiring Silence”, about a young man who leaves Zanzibar for England, where he marries and becomes a teacher.
Gurna’s first language is Swahili, but he adopted English as his literary language, his prose often bearing traces of Swahili, Arabic and German.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the award-giving committee, said at a news conference on Thursday that Gurna was “widely recognized as one of the world’s more pre-colonial post-colonial writers.” Gurnah “consistently and with great compassion, enters into the effects of colonialism in East Africa and its effects on the lives of uprooted and displaced individuals,” he said.
Characters in his novels, Olson said, “find themselves in the chasm between cultures and continents, between a life left behind and a life to come, in the face of racism and prejudice, but silencing the truth to avoid conflict.” Or force himself to recreate the biography. With reality.”
Laura Winters, writing in The New York Times in 1996, called “Paradise” “a shimmering, slanted coming-of-age fable”, adding that “Admiring Silence” was a work that was “skillfully caught between two Reflects the suffering of a person who has gone across cultures, each of which will reject him for his relationship with the other.”
In an interview with the website AfricanWords earlier this year, Gurnah spoke in his recent book, “Afterlives,” about how those affected by war and colonialism are shaped but not defined by those experiences. and how it grew from the stories he heard growing up in Zanzibar.
“I was surrounded by people who experienced these things for the first time and would talk about them,” he said. “These stories have always been with me and I needed time to organize them in this story. My scholarly work has shaped these stories as well.”
Gurnaah said that throughout his career, he has been involved with questions of displacement, deportation, identity and belonging.
“There are different ways of experiencing belonging and belonging. How do people see themselves as part of a community? How are some included and some are excluded? What does the community belong to?” he said.
The preface to this year’s award called for the lack of diversity among the literary award winners. Journalist Greta Thurfjell, writing in a Swedish newspaper, Degens Neuter, noted that 95 of the previous 117 Nobel laureates were from Europe or North America, and only 16 winners were women. “Can it really continue like this?” He asked.
Who else has won the award recently?
American poet Louise Gluck was awarded last year’s Literature Prize for “that which universalises individual existence with beauty”, according to the Nobel Committee’s citation. His award was seen as a much-needed reset for the prize after years of scandal.
In 2018, the Academy postponed the award after the husband of an Academy member was accused of sexual misconduct and leaking the names of candidates to bookies. A member of the Academy, Jean-Claude Arnault, was later sentenced to two years in prison for rape.
The following year, the Academy awarded the belated 2018 Prize to Olga Tokarczuk, an experimental Polish novelist. But the Academy has faced criticism for awarding the 2019 prize to Austrian writer and playwright Peter Handke, who has been accused of denying genocide during the 1990 Balkan wars – including the Srebrenica massacre, in which nearly 8,000 were Muslim men. And the boys were murdered.
Lawmakers in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo condemned the decision, as did several high-profile novelists, including Jennifer Egan and Hari Kunzru.
Who won the Nobel Prize this year?
-
David Julius and Ardame Patapoutian were awarded the Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries in how people perceive heat, cold, touch and their own bodily movements.
-
Three scientists whose work “laid the foundation for our knowledge of Earth’s climate and how humanity affects it” were awarded the prize for physics on Tuesday: Tsukuro Manabe of Princeton University; Claus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany; and Giorgio Parisi of Rome’s Sapienza University
-
Benjamin List and David WC Macmillan were awarded the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for developing an eco-friendly tool for manufacturing molecules.
When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced?
#Abdulrazak #Gurna #awarded #Nobel #Prize #Literature
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.