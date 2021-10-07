Abdulrazak Gurna has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded on Thursday to Abdulrazak Gurnah for “his uncompromising and compassionate entry into the effects of colonialism and the fate of a refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

Gurna was born in Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948, but currently resides in the UK. He left Zanzibar at the age of 18 as a refugee after a violent 1964 uprising in which soldiers overthrew the country’s government. He is the first African to win the prize – considered one of the most prestigious in world literature – in nearly two decades.

He is fifth overall, behind Wole Soyinka of Nigeria in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz of Egypt, who won in 1988; and South African winners Nadine Gordimer in 1991 and John Maxwell Coetzee in 2003.

Gurna’s 10 novels include “Memory of Departure”, “Pilgrim’s Way” and “Dottie”, all of which deal with the immigrant experience in Britain; “Paradise,” shortlisted for the 1994 Booker Prize, about a boy suffering from colonialism in an East African country; and “Admiring Silence”, about a young man who leaves Zanzibar for England, where he marries and becomes a teacher.