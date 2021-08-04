Abebech Gobena, the ‘Mother Teresa’ of Africa, Dies at 85

A man nearby was picking up bodies. He told her that he was waiting for the death of the child, a girl.

Without thinking further, Ms Gobena picked up the baby, wrapped her in a cloth and took her to her home in Addis Ababa. She returned the next day with more food and water.

“One of the men dying by the side of the road said to me, ‘This is my child. She is dying. I die. Please save my child, ”she recalls. “It was a terrible famine. There were no authorities. The government of the day did not want the famine to be common knowledge. So I had to pretend the children were mine and smuggle them out.

At the end of the year, she had 21 children living with her and her husband, Kebede Yikoster. At first showing solidarity, he ended up giving him an ultimatum: him or the children.

Ms. Gobena left him and most of her belongings, taking the children to live with her in a cabin in the woods. She sold her jewelry to raise funds, then earned an income by selling injera bread and honey wine. Unable to pay the children’s school fees, she found a tutor to visit the hut.