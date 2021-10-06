Aberdeen, NJ: Reasonable Price Accommodation Not Far From the Beach
Josh Naperstech spent his childhood living in the A section of Strathmore in the neighborhood of Aberdeen, NJ Now, Mr. Naperstech, 33, a tech solutions consultant, recently moved to the W section.
He made a few stops along the way. Like others who grew up in this coastal settlement in northern Monmouth County, he found the draw of New York City—40 miles north by car, or 23 miles by boat—irresistible. He moved to the city after college, and five years later he became engaged to his future wife in Hoboken. Earlier this year, with plans to start a family and the limits of COVID-19 making its 800-square-foot condo feel cramped, Naperstek began considering its next move.
“We talked about buying a house for a while, but that plan kicked into high gear in February, and we were under contract until the end of March,” said Mr. Naperstek, describing the lightning speed. Said, with which he bought his four-bedroom house with a large backyard for $585,000, to ensure his place in one of Aberdeen’s most desirable neighborhoods offers $45,000 over the asking price.
Susan Grace McGowan, a broker with Hometown Residential Realty and a 20-year-old resident of the township, said Aberdeen’s housing market has been heating up recently, attracting buyers from outside neighboring townships such as Marlborough, Manalapan and Holmdale . “I have people from New York, the Bronx and Queens calling me about a house for sale that no longer exists,” she said. “Now they’re just saying, ‘Can you help us find the house?’ They start with a big circle circle, but once they start looking home, they like Aberdeen.”
Mr. Napersteck may not have planned to buy a house from his parents, but it has been convenient, especially since he and his wife, Kristy Naperstek, 33, a neurological physical therapist at JFK University Medical Center in Edison, NJ. Huh. Fix their new home. Living in Aberdeen also means an easy commute to Ms. Napersteck. But perhaps the biggest benefit of moving back to the neighborhood where he grew up is getting to know the land.
“I had friends who lived in every type of house here,” said Mr. Napersteck, referring to the four basic housing models in the Strathmore neighborhood, which were built by suburban developer William Levitt. “I knew their configuration and how to update them, so it was easy for me to imagine what we could do.”
Victor and Alda Marotti were among the first to buy a home in Strathmore. In 1961, he traveled from Flushing, Queens, to examine Levitt’s new development, which Mr. Marotti said was “a great writing received in The New York Times.” They found a three-bedroom Colonial-style home for just $20,000, and they still live there today.
“We’ve always been very happy here,” said Ms. Marotti, 89. “Some people we knew eventually moved to Holmdel, which was fancier, and we even thought about doing it. But our kids were happy here, and we were happy here, so why go?”
On 26 April, Mr Marotti turned 100, and to mark the occasion, the Aberdeen Police Department and several neighborhood residents gathered to honor his longtime neighbor, eating cake and listening to the bagpipe singing of “Happy Birthday”. came out for
“It was very festive. They had bagpipes and cars running, and I think I saw a minister who was there in case something happened,” joked Mr. Marotti. “I was very impressed even at my age.”
what will you get
With its sloping question-mark size covering 5.5 square miles, Aberdeen includes several residential neighborhoods, divided by the Garden State Parkway and Route 35 to the north and the largely commercial Route 34 to the south.
Strathmore – which has about 2,000 homes, placed in different sections designated by streets beginning with the same letter – accounts for about a third of the housing in the township. Other residential neighborhoods include Cliffwood, north of the Garden State Parkway, where there has been an influx of apartment and townhouse developments recently; Jumping into the Cliffwood Beach section, Raritan Bay; and Central Aberdeen, bordering Matwan, between Route 34 and the train station.
When Aberdeen split from Matawan in 1977, officials chose the name Aberdeen because it would place the city first on the alphabetical list of New Jersey municipalities. But the name has had trouble sticking: Some 19,330 residents of the settlement say they live in Matawan or Keyport, which share the same zip code.
Aberdeen’s population has increased by more than 1,100 over the past decade, thanks to a number of new housing projects in Cliffwood that were fueled by funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. The city’s mayor, Fred Tagliarini, said the money allowed Aberdeen to clean up former industrial sites and convert them into residential neighborhoods. One such project is Glassworks, where hundreds of rental apartments and townhouses have been built in recent years on the former Anchor Glass Bottling Plant site, which was vacant for 20 years. The other is the link at Aberdeen Station, a mixed-use complex next to the train station consisting of 200 upscale rental apartments.
“Everything we’ve built in Aberdeen over the years has a component of cleaning, beautifying and bringing in some nice, new neighbours,” said Mr Tagliarini, who has been mayor since 2009.
what will you pay
According to the Monmouth Ocean Multiple Listing Service, at the end of September, Aberdeen had 38 active listings, including seven condominiums, with another 18 homes under contract. The median sale price for a home in the first nine months of 2021 was $476,162, compared to $372,221 during the same period in 2020 – a 28 percent increase. The most expensive home currently on the market is a five-bedroom Colonial built in 2007 on 0.41 acres, listed for $769,000. At the lower end is a two-bedroom bungalow in Cliffwood Beach, built in 1930, priced at $214,999.
Homes are less expensive in the Cliffwood Beach neighborhood, with some of the original edge bungalows still standing, though many are getting face-lifts.
Condominium prices range from the mid-$200,000s in older developments to the mid-$500,000s for the newest townhouses.
stretch
The most common reason for visiting Aberdeen is its proximity to major highways and the coast. Despite its name, Cliffwood Beach has no beach where you can swim, but the beaches at Belmar, Spring Lake, and Sandy Hook Recreation Area are about half an hour away.
Route 34 is the township’s commercial hub, with two supermarkets, big-box stores, the New Jersey outpost of Staten Island’s popular Denino’s Pizzeria, and the township’s first microbrewery, the Alternate Ending Beer Company, which last opened at a location where the township is located. Earlier there was a Bow Tie Cinemas theatre. One can sample craft beers and pub food that remains intact while watching free movies on a movie screen.
Thousands of area residents come out for Aberdeen Day, an annual celebration that spreads through the township with entertainment, food vendors, a car show and a mechanical bull.
School
The Aberdeen-Matawan Regional School District, which also serves neighboring Matawan, has one preschool school, three primary schools for students in kindergarten through third grade, one school for fourth and fifth graders, one for sixth through eighth grade. There is a middle school and Matawan regional. High School, in Aberdeen.
There are currently 1,086 students enrolled in the high school. During the 2019-20 school year, average SAT scores were 533 in math and 520 in reading and writing, compared to the state average of 536 in each section.
Students can also apply to one of Monmouth County’s magnet high schools, which specialize in high-tech, biotech, marine science, and communications. Private school options include Catholic St. Benedict’s School, in neighboring Holmdel, serving students in preschool through eighth grade.
the commute
New Jersey Transit provides train and bus service from Aberdeen to New York City. A direct train to Penn Station in Manhattan takes just over an hour and costs $14.75 one way, or $421 for a monthly pass. The bus also takes about an hour and costs $13 one way or $303 monthly.
Some travelers choose to drive 20 minutes to Middletown, NJ, and take the Belford Ferry, which travels to Wall Street and Midtown Manhattan. The trip to Lower Manhattan takes about 45, and the trip to 39th Street takes about an hour; It costs $21 one way or $635 for a monthly pass.
History
According to a 1935 ad, Cliffwood Beach was once a popular resort, with a large saltwater pool, boardwalk entertainment, and the Cat ‘n Fiddle restaurant, where someone “dines and dances on the water’s edge” while sipping a 25-cent cocktail. “Could. In Matavan Journal. The area was destroyed by Hurricane Donna in 1960, and the saltwater pool is now buried under the new sea wall of a defunct park along the beach.
