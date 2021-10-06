Aberdeen, NJ: Reasonable Price Accommodation Not Far From the Beach

Josh Naperstech spent his childhood living in the A section of Strathmore in the neighborhood of Aberdeen, NJ Now, Mr. Naperstech, 33, a tech solutions consultant, recently moved to the W section.

He made a few stops along the way. Like others who grew up in this coastal settlement in northern Monmouth County, he found the draw of New York City—40 miles north by car, or 23 miles by boat—irresistible. He moved to the city after college, and five years later he became engaged to his future wife in Hoboken. Earlier this year, with plans to start a family and the limits of COVID-19 making its 800-square-foot condo feel cramped, Naperstek began considering its next move.