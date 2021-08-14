Abhay Agarwal Piper: Abhay Agarwal: Some of the big names in healthcare and diagnostics should be in your portfolio

Stock Tips in Hindi: If you also want to invest in the stock market and raise money for your child's education or any other purpose in the next 10-15 years, then today we have come up with an important information for you. Abhay Agarwal, MD and CEO of Piper Serica PMS, says that some companies in the healthcare sector and some diagnostic companies can help you meet your financial goals.

Invest in healthcare

Abhay Agarwal has said that some big names in the field of healthcare and diagnostics should be in your portfolio. This can help you get better returns in the next 10-15 years. Agarwal said shares of companies like Apollo Hospital have performed well in recent times. Now there is a slight weakness in the shares of hospital companies as corona vaccination has started in large numbers in the country.

Lessons of the Corona Crisis

Agarwal said many changes have taken place in the healthcare sector in the last one and a half years. People are now realizing that health care is a very important issue. This is a very important area in terms of purchasing health insurance and getting treatment. The treatment of the average person includes not only hospital care but also home care diagnostics, pharmacy and follow-up treatment. This has raised awareness among the people about healthcare. This awareness is expected to last a long time.

The healthcare sector will do wonders

Abhay Agarwal said that due to the increased awareness among the people of the country during the Corona Crisis, investing in shares of healthcare and diagnostic companies can benefit you. Healthcare companies now have the opportunity to expand their work. Now she is embracing a more digital approach and growing her business.

A company like Apollo Hospital will benefit

Shares of companies like Apollo Hospitals have been rising sharply over the years. The company has recently formed a wholly owned company, Apollo Health Limited. This is a very important step for future work. Now Apollo is connecting doctors across the country to its network while delivering home pharmacy products to the public. The company has now also entered the diagnostic business. Apollo Pharmacy Apollo Hospital could prove to be a super app for the healthcare sector. Companies in the healthcare sector can grow very fast in the next 10-15 years.

