Abhay Deol built amidst the forests of Glass House has every facility of luxury like private pool Watch VIDEO

A video of Abhay Deol has surfaced. In this video, he is seen showing the view of his glass house to the fans.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is in a lot of discussions on social media these days. He is often seen sharing photos and videos on social media. Once again Abhay is in the headlines with one of his videos. Actually he has bought property in Goa and told his fans about it. Abhay Deol has built a glass house in the middle of the jungle in Goa. A video of him narrating which has been aired on YouTube in an episode of ‘Where the Heart Is’.

Celebrities visit their homes in YouTube’s series ‘Where the Heart Is’. Along with this, he also tells his fans about his house and things related to it. In this sequence, now Abhay Deol has got a tour of his house. During this, he said that he had told his architect not to use windows in the house, he only wanted glass sliding doors in the house. So that they feel that they are surrounded by nature.

This house of Abhay Deol has a big living room, about which he said that it could be a little too big to look at. Sitting here, you can have a view of the garden right in front of it and the forest behind it. Abhay said that this is where he hosts the guests.

He further said that he had fallen in love with this property on seeing it and told that after seeing it, his search ended there. He was familiar with its neighborhood as he has been coming here for two decades.

Let us tell you, this house also has a swimming pool, and it has been designed in a splendid way. Along with this, Abhay also told about the unique furniture chosen by him. In which he talked about granite and wooden floors. After this, Abhay showed his kitchen to the fans and said that he has started enjoying cooking for friends here.

Significantly, Abhay Deol has appeared in many films in the mid-2000s. In which he has appeared in great films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’. Along with this, he has also done superhit films like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Aisha’.