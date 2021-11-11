Abhay Deol Hesitates To Work With Dharmendra And Never Done Films With Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol

Abhay Deol had told in one of his interviews that he is hesitant to work with Dharmendra. Along with this, he also expressed the reason for not working with Sunny and Bobby.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films, along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with their acting. Not only this, Dharmendra’s nephew Abhay Deol also made his Bollywood debut with ‘Socha Na Tha’ and also appeared in many hit films. But till date he has not worked in a single film with Dharmendra and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Abhay Deol had said in one of his interviews during the trailer launch of ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ that he enjoys working with his family members, but he is not sure whether he will be appropriate in front of his taya Dharmendra and brothers. Whether you will be able to act properly or not. Along with this, Abhay Deol had told that he thinks a lot before choosing any project.

Abhay Deol had to say about this, “I would love to work with my family. As everyone knows how much I think in terms of work. Tomorrow if you come to me with a project in which you want to see me with my family, I would love to see the script first. Because I want everything to be perfect.”

Expressing the reason for his hesitation to work with Dharmendra, Abhay Deol said, “My one thing is that I cannot be any other person in front of my brothers and Taya ji. It is difficult for me to act in front of someone else. If I have to speak harshly to Taya ji, I don’t know if I will have that much courage or not. That’s my personal fear.”

Let us tell you that Abhay Deol calls Dharmendra as father and Ajit Deol as uncle. Talking about the actor, he had said, “It doesn’t matter what kind of film I choose, but he has always supported me wholeheartedly.” A source related to Abhay Deol had told that he is like the third son of Dharmendra.