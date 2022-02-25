Entertainment

Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?

42 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?
Written by admin
Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?

Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?

Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?

Akshara will miss her family, she will cry in front of Abhi and will say that he did not ask for such love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to take a new turn. Till now you have seen that Manish suffers a heart attack and his condition worsens. His pulse rate starts falling. They are taken to the hospital, where Abhi prepares to perform their surgery. Manish’s condition starts deteriorating in the operation theater and Abhi comes out and gives this news to Akshu. Akshu asks her to save Manish’s life. On the other hand Manish gives hope of living. But Abhi saves his life by saving his life.

Due to which Goenka and Birla family are very happy. Manish also now approves of Akshu and Abhi’s relationship. Harsh explains to Abhi that he should return to the hospital now. He then signs the rejoining form from Abhi. Along with this, he places a condition in front of him regarding Akshu. Along with this, Abhi also brings out the reality of Aarohi in front of everyone.

In the coming episodes, it will be shown that big twists are going to come in the show, which the audience will love very much. It will be further shown that Akshara will miss her family, she will cry in front of Abhi and will say that he did not ask for such love.

To which Abhi will tell her why he always sees family before love. He gets angry with her and leaves from there. Shiv Puja is taking place in the family, in which Abhi remembers Akshu and thinks that now he has to see how long Akshara does not remember him.

READ Also  Vanraj Slapped Nandini for not calling him papa properly | Vanraj slapped Nandini many times, punished for not being able to speak Papa in a proper way

Let us tell you that ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become very popular these days. Akshu and Abhi’s love and their fights are very much liked by the audience.


#Abhi #enters #Goenka #family #saving #Manishs #life #upset #Akshu

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in triple roles in No Entry sequel | Salman Khan will be seen in triple role in No Entry sequel

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment