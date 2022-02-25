Abhi enters the Goenka family after saving Manish’s life, but why is he upset with Akshu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to take a new turn. Till now you have seen that Manish suffers a heart attack and his condition worsens. His pulse rate starts falling. They are taken to the hospital, where Abhi prepares to perform their surgery. Manish’s condition starts deteriorating in the operation theater and Abhi comes out and gives this news to Akshu. Akshu asks her to save Manish’s life. On the other hand Manish gives hope of living. But Abhi saves his life by saving his life.

Due to which Goenka and Birla family are very happy. Manish also now approves of Akshu and Abhi’s relationship. Harsh explains to Abhi that he should return to the hospital now. He then signs the rejoining form from Abhi. Along with this, he places a condition in front of him regarding Akshu. Along with this, Abhi also brings out the reality of Aarohi in front of everyone.

In the coming episodes, it will be shown that big twists are going to come in the show, which the audience will love very much. It will be further shown that Akshara will miss her family, she will cry in front of Abhi and will say that he did not ask for such love.

To which Abhi will tell her why he always sees family before love. He gets angry with her and leaves from there. Shiv Puja is taking place in the family, in which Abhi remembers Akshu and thinks that now he has to see how long Akshara does not remember him.

Let us tell you that ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become very popular these days. Akshu and Abhi’s love and their fights are very much liked by the audience.