Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties

Shabbir Alhuwalia and the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have taken this decision with mutual consent. However, Shabbir has not given any information about this yet.

The viewers of Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya want to see Abhi and Pragya back. The audience of the show showered a lot of love for the pair of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Viewers want Abhi-Pragya to return to the show. But Shabbir Alhuwalia has refused to return to the show. The big reason for which is that he has broken ties with the show.

According to media reports, the makers of Shabbir Alhuwalia and Kumkum Bhagya have taken this decision with mutual consent. However, Shabbir has not given any information about this yet. The news is also coming that Shabbir can be seen in a show of another channel. The shooting of which will start at the end of March.

After this news, many viewers of the show are going to be heartbroken. Because the fans want to see ‘Abhigya’ back in the show. Fans had also demanded this by tweeting to Ekta Kapoor. But he did not get any response from Ekta Kapoor or Zee TV.

Fans believe that the TRP of the show has been affected due to Abhigya leaving the show. After which the news was coming that Abhigya might return to the show soon.

Let us inform that these days the track of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is going on in the show. Kumkum Bhagya has been the favorite serial of the audience for a long time. But after the departure of Abhi and Pragya, this show is behind in the TRP list.

