Entertainment

Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties
Written by admin
Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties

Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties

Abhi will not enter the show, Shabbir Ahluwalia breaks all ties

Shabbir Alhuwalia and the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have taken this decision with mutual consent. However, Shabbir has not given any information about this yet.

The viewers of Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya want to see Abhi and Pragya back. The audience of the show showered a lot of love for the pair of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Viewers want Abhi-Pragya to return to the show. But Shabbir Alhuwalia has refused to return to the show. The big reason for which is that he has broken ties with the show.

According to media reports, the makers of Shabbir Alhuwalia and Kumkum Bhagya have taken this decision with mutual consent. However, Shabbir has not given any information about this yet. The news is also coming that Shabbir can be seen in a show of another channel. The shooting of which will start at the end of March.

After this news, many viewers of the show are going to be heartbroken. Because the fans want to see ‘Abhigya’ back in the show. Fans had also demanded this by tweeting to Ekta Kapoor. But he did not get any response from Ekta Kapoor or Zee TV.

Fans believe that the TRP of the show has been affected due to Abhigya leaving the show. After which the news was coming that Abhigya might return to the show soon.

Let us inform that these days the track of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is going on in the show. Kumkum Bhagya has been the favorite serial of the audience for a long time. But after the departure of Abhi and Pragya, this show is behind in the TRP list.
Following his arrest in February last year, the poli

READ Also  Anupamaa Continues To Be On Top Spot, Kundali Bhagya Makes An Entry in Top 5


#Abhi #enter #show #Shabbir #Ahluwalia #breaks #ties

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Now

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment