Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at reality show judges; calls them ‘inexperienced’ and ‘self-centered’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya lately appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a visitor alongside Udit Narayan. He has been one of the common singers within the 90s and has a number of hit songs to his identify. After his look on the show, Abhijeet has slammed the reality show judges and known as them ‘inexperienced’ and ‘self-centered.’ Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Particular visitor Udit Narayan calls Sawai Bhatt’s efficiency a ‘kathputli act’ – here is why

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Abhijeet stated that he did not seem on Indian Idol as a result of he wasn’t prepared to share the stage with sure folks. He stated that he spoke with the artistic director of the show and informed him that he wasn’t asking for work by asking them to carry him on the show however for asking one thing that he deserves. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan calls Shanmukhapriya his daughter; sings Papa Kehte Hain for her – watch video

“I informed them, I’m not asking for work, I’m asking for what’s rightfully mine. Individuals work below me. I’m the employer. They name individuals who’ve sung 4 songs of their life. You make these folks judges who have not served music. They’re solely business. They’ve given hit songs, however they have not given music something,” Abhijeet stated. Additionally Learn – Earlier than Kangana Ranaut, the Twitter accounts of THESE 5 celebs had been suspended

The singer then stated that if RD Burman was alive at present, the reality reveals would not have known as him. He additional stated that they do not even give him awards and that is the similarity between him, RD Burman and Kishore Kumar. “Nobody recognises us three greats… These fools expose themselves by ignoring me,” he added.

Abhijeet stated that earlier than occurring the stage, he expressed his displeasure with Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir concerning the present scenario of the show’s judges. He requested them, “Is this can be a joke?” They acknowledged it. They stated, ‘Dada, we have made a giant mistake’. I’m the actual decide, not those that promote themselves, their songs, their albums, themselves; not the contestants. They use contestants; they are not judges.”

He stated that he needed to say this factor for a very long time and he feels blissful that he did whereas he was on the Indian Idol 12 stage. He stated that singers like him, who’ve given immense contribution to the music trade, needs to be made part of the reality reveals and not those who simply promote their very own songs and use the contestants for their very own advantages.

