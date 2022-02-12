Abhijeet Bichukale Wiki, Age, Height, Father, Family, Wife, Bigg Boss 15, Net Worth

This article covers a comprehensive tale concerning Politician & Bigg Boss 15 entrant Abhijeet Bichukale. It Covers more information concerning Abhijeet Bichukale’s Wikipedia, Wiki, Biography, Early Life, that is he, Birthday, Birthplace, Age, Career, Caste, Affairs, Marital Status, Father, Mother, Family, Religion, sibling, wife name, real other half, marital relationship, wed, Siblings, Height, Weight, Body Size, as well as Measurements, Net Worth, Salary, Facts, Song, History, Occupation, election, politician, political event, Profession, Education, Education Qualification, Achievements, Awards, Photos, Videos, Gossips, News, Career, tv program, bigg employer 15, Marathi Bigg Boss, upcoming tune, Instagram & Movies, & More.

Abhijeet Bichukale Biography & Personal Biodata:

Abhijeet Bichukale is an Indian politician, poet, as well as widely known personality of Marathi tv who initially came into the spotlight by participating in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 as a candidate. He was born on 28 November 1976 in Bichukale town of Satara area. He completed his education at a regional institution in the village. He reached Kolhapur for further studies. He graduated from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. After that Bichukale did BA from Lal Bahadur Shastri College, Satara. Honors (expertise in English).

Hereafter, he came to be active in district-level politics in Satara. Abhijit Bichukale had objected to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Satara constituency as an independent party. He believes that we can not beg for tickets from any party. Abhijit Bichukale, standing as an independent, obtained 2399 votes in the political election. Abhijeet Bichukale, who wants verse, calls himself a ‘poet-minded leader’. His dream is that one day he will definitely become the Prime Minister of India.

Abhijeet Bichukale’s wife’s name is Alankrita Bichukale. He participated in the truth show Bigg Boss at the wish of his partner. Alankrita Bichukale works as a LIC representative as well as she additionally participates in community service.

Abhijeet Bichukale signed up with Colors Marathi’s preferred show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 to profit his profession in national politics. When he was provided to sign up with Bigg Boss by the makers of the show, in the beginning, he was reluctant to join the program yet later he agreed upon persuading his spouse. After this, he signed up with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 as an entrant but needed to be out of the program because of his controversies.

Something occurred that the Mumbai Police jailed Abhijeet Bichukale for bouncing a cheque during the program. This compelled him to withdraw from the Big Bass competitors. It was an ongoing situation in which Abhijit Bichukale was charged with jumping a cheque in the year 2015 and also even after sending out summons several times by the police, no feedback was obtained from his side.

After which the police finally released an apprehension warrant versus him on May 21 as well as jailed him from the show itself. A few weeks later, he got to Bigg Boss home as a guest artist. After a couple of days, Bichukle left from there. Due to this case in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Abhijeet Bichukale’s name pertained to the focus of individuals as well as he obtained a lot of spotlights. Bichukale is also a vocalist as well as sang lots of Bollywood tracks

Real Name Abhijeet Jaysingrao Awade Bichukale Nick Name Kavi Manache Nete (A Leader with Poetic Heart) Profession Politician Popular For Participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 2) Date Of Birth 28 November 1976 Day Sunday Age 45 Years (In 2021) Birthplace Bichukale Village, Satara District, Maharashtra Hometown 134 Vimal Garden Apartment, Kesarkar Peth, Satara, Maharashtra Current Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Language Known Hindi & English Educational Qualification Graduate in B.A. Honors (Specialization in English) Highschool Local School in Satara, Maharashtra College Name Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Lal Bahadur Shastri College, Satara, Maharashtra Religion Hinduism Caste/Ethnicity Marathi Zodiac Sign/Star Sign Sagittarius Blood Group Not Known Debut in Tv Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 2, 2019)

Now he is signing up with the program once more in the year 2021 via wild card access in the Hindi variation of Colors TV’s preferred program Bigg Boss 15 along with actress Rashami Desai and also Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Abhijeet Bichukale Height, Weight, Body Measurement & Physical Stats:

Abhijeet Bichukale’s age is 45 years old in the year 2021. He is a politician and also one day sees the imagine ending up being the Prime Minister of the country. Abhijeet is a pure vegetarian individual who much likes to consume vegetarian food. Apart from this, he additionally tried to maintain their body fit with the help of Gym and also Yoga. Aside from this, she such as to consume seasonal vegetables environment-friendly, and also fresh fruits.

Height in Centimeter 168 cm Height in Meter 1.68 m Height in Feet In Feet: 5′ 6″ feet Weight in kilogram 68 kg Weight in pounds 150 lbs Body Measurement 38-30-12 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black

Abhijeet Bichukale’s elevation is 5 feet 6 inches, which amounts to 168 centimeters. Bichukale body weight is about 68 kg, he takes an appropriate diet regimen to maintain his body fit to ensure that his body dimension is 38-30-12. His eyeshade is Black, and also his hair color is also Black.

Abhijeet Bichukale Family Member & Their Relatives:

Abhijeet Bichukale was birthed in a middle-class Hindu Marathi family member. His entire household worships Hindu deities as well as counts on the Hindu religious beliefs. Abhijeet Bichukale’s father’s name is Wamanrao Jaysinghrao Awade Bichukale as well as his mom’s name is not known. In addition to his moms and dads in Bichukale’s family, we can not obtain information about his brother or sisters.

Talking about the marital status of Abhijeet Bichukale, he is married, and also his wife’s name is Alankrut Bichukale who is a LIC representative and also social worker. Bichukale kid name is Maharaja Bichukale as well as his daughter name is Yasmin Bichukale.

Abhijeet Bichukale Net Worth Income & Salary:

Talking about the total assets of Abhijeet Bichukale, his total assets are around 5 lakh. He was joined as a Contestant in the 2nd period of Big Boss Marathi for the first time in 2019. For which he made use of to bill concerning 50k each week. Now in 2021, he is taking entrance via Wild Card as a Contestant in Big Boss Hindi Version Big Boss 15. To join this show, he is charging up to 1 lakh each week.

SalaryApprox 1 Lakh per week in the Bigg Boss 15 show

Automobile CollectionNot Known

Complete Net Worth 5 Lakh (Approx, as in 2021).

Abhijeet Bichukale Instagram & Other Social Media Handle:

Abhijeet Bichukale Account is not readily available on any kind of Social Media Channel. Also, Wikipedia has actually not covered them on their web page yet. In the table listed below, we are sharing with you the links of all his social media sites accounts, clicking which you will certainly be able to access his profile web page directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijit Bichukale (@abhijitbichukale)

Facebook – Not Known.

Instagram – not Known.

Twitter – @Abhijitawadeb.

Wikipedia – Not Available.

Mobile Number – Not Known.

Youtube – Not Known.

Website – Not Known.

Some Interesting Fact About Abhijeet Bichukale:

Abhijeet Bichukale was birthed in Bichukale Village, Satara District, Maharashtra.

He is a social worker & a politician from Maharashtra.

He has disputed political elections from Municipal Corporation to Parliament.

He explains himself as an artist, author, poet, singer, and also composition manufacturer.

He likewise intends to become the Prime Minister of the country someday.

He was debuted in the television industry from the Colors Marathi preferred program Bigg Boss Marathi season 2.

Abhijeet Bichukale does not belong to any type of political event. He stands in the election Independently.

Please note: All pictures are readily available on Abhijeet Bichukale’s official Instagram Account. Images can be drawn from his main Instagram makeup academic objectives. Image Credit goes to the particular owners of the Image Creator.

This is the complete details on Abhijeet Bichukale Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Father, Family, Wife, Political Career, Bigg Boss 15, Net Worth & More. Share this post with your friends and keep visiting us on celebwale.com for famous personalities as well as trending individuals’ bio with updated details. If you have any kind of ideas, experiences, or recommendations concerning this message or our website. you can do not hesitate to share what you’re assumed with us.