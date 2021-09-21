Abhimanyu Dasani Toned Body Photo: Abhimanyu Dasani Shares Tone Body Pictures

Abhimanyu Dasani, the son of famous actress Bhagyashree, who made his film debut with Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, is making headlines these days. People’s expectations from him have increased a lot since his Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dasani has shared some photos of his toned body on social media. Many people are praising him and one of them is popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.



Abhimanyu’s best abs

Abhimanyu caught everyone’s attention with his excellent abs. Ranveer commented on the post, ‘Khatam !!!’ He also posted fire emojis. Let me tell you, Abhimanyu has tagged Ranveer courtesy of Prerna.



Bromance is done in both artists.

Earlier, during the promotion of Abhimanyu’s first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, she and Ranveer Singh made a splash on the internet through a funny video. Now, once again, their love is winning everyone’s hearts.