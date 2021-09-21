Abhimanyu Dasani Toned Body Photo: Abhimanyu Dasani Shares Tone Body Pictures
Abhimanyu’s best abs
Abhimanyu caught everyone’s attention with his excellent abs. Ranveer commented on the post, ‘Khatam !!!’ He also posted fire emojis. Let me tell you, Abhimanyu has tagged Ranveer courtesy of Prerna.
Bromance is done in both artists.
Earlier, during the promotion of Abhimanyu’s first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, she and Ranveer Singh made a splash on the internet through a funny video. Now, once again, their love is winning everyone’s hearts.
#Abhimanyu #Dasani #Toned #Body #Photo #Abhimanyu #Dasani #Shares #Tone #Body #Pictures
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.