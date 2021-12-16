Abhimanyu ready to take seven rounds with Aarohi, Akshara got a big blow; Watch Video

Abhimanyu is going to give a big blow to Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Actually, he has agreed to marry Aarohi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has created excitement among the audience due to its twists and turns. Recently it was shown in the show that Akshara goes for a music therapy event and Abhimanyu also reaches that event with his mother Manjari, Neil and cousin. Abhimanyu’s father gets angry seeing Akshara there. He starts making fun of Akshara, which enrages Abhimanyu. In such a situation, he clashes with his father for the sake of Akshara. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shows Aarohi doing a trick to separate Abhimanyu and Akshara. At the same time, Akshara also confesses that she and Abhimanyu have no future. Abhimanyu hears this, which breaks his heart. Abhimanyu Shiva starts doing tandav. On the other hand, her father expresses displeasure with Akshara at Birla House.

Abhimanyu is unable to hear anything against Akshara from his father’s mouth. But he tells them, “You have nothing to worry about Akshara. Whenever you say, wearing Sehra, I will reach there as a bridegroom. I don’t mind.” Apart from this, a video of the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Not only Akshara got a big shock in this video, but the audience also got a big shock. Actually, in the video, Abhimanyu is seen telling Akshara that he is going to get married and the girl is none other than Akshara’s younger sister Aarohi. He tells Akshara, “You prepare the dance, because I am getting married.”

Abhimanyu, while talking to Akshara, further says, “You prepare a dance to that song, ‘Jinke Aaghe Ji, Whose Behind Ji, Woh Mere Jija Ji’.” Akshara, surprised by Abhimanyu’s words, takes Aarohi’s name, to which Abhimanyu says, “Exactly the right answer.”