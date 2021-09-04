Abhinav Shukla reveals how Shahnaz is now: Abhinav Shukla reveals that he and Rubina met Shehnaz Gill’s mother and she is doing well

Fans are still shocked by the sudden death of Siddharth Shukla, while Shahnaz Gill’s condition is critical. Shahnaz Gill fainted due to Siddharth’s death. Anyone who saw Shahnaz’s condition was heartbroken and everyone started giving him courage. Fans are cheering Shahnaz every day and trying to find out her status on social media. Actor Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilek recently visited Shahnaz Gill’s mother.

In an interview with ‘Spotboy’, Abhinav Shukla explained how Shahnaz Gill is now. She said she is trying to overcome this grief and cope with the current situation. He said, ‘Rubina and I recently met Shahnaz’s mother. Shahnaz is trying to overcome this grief. I pray to God to alleviate the grief of Shahnaz and Siddharth Shukla’s family. ‘



Siddharth and Abhinav started their careers together

Siddharth Shukla and Abhinav Shukla started their career together. The pair made their debut in 2004 with the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Moselle Contest. Both Siddharth and Abhinav were very passionate about bikes and this passion brought them closer. After this, Abhinav Shukla and Siddharth Shukla started their acting career together with the TV show ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’.

He died of a heart attack on September 2

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021. It is said that at that time Shahnaz Gill was present only with Siddharth. According to our colleague ETimes, sources said that on Wednesday night, when Siddharth complained of chest discomfort, his mother and Shahnaz first gave Siddharth lemonade and then ice cream, so that Siddharth would feel relieved. But Siddhartha did not rest. When Siddharth could not sleep, he told Shehnaz to stay next to him and patted him on the back. At around 1.30 pm, Siddharth Shukla fell asleep on Shahnaz’s lap and died in his sleep. Slowly Shahnaz’s eyes also fell. When Shahnaz woke up around morning, he saw that Siddharth had slept in the same position all night and there was no movement. When family members called the doctor, they pronounced the actor dead.

“Shahnaz had turned yellow,” said Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan, who met Shahnaz at Siddharth’s funeral, had said that Shahnaz had faded and was not talking to anyone. Looking at them, it feels like a storm has come and they have taken everything with them. This time the fans are worried about Shahnaz’s health and are constantly praying.