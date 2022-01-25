Abhinav Shukla says his cousin paralysed after he was beaten up IPS officer takes action

Television reality show “Bigg Boss 14” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” fame actor Abhinav Shukla on Monday took to his Twitter to share that his cousin brother who was brutally thrashed has become paralyzed. Abhinav Shukla also revealed that his cousin named Mahesh Sharma was in ICU for a month. For this condition of the cousin, he is trying to register an FIR in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Abhinav Shukla shared traumatic pictures of his 36-year-old cousin from a hospital bed and tweeted, “My cousin was brutally thrashed when he was unconscious, naked, left to die somehow. Stayed in ICU for 30 days. Now he is paralyzed, a lot has happened but we are all begging the concerned police station to register an FIR.” Along with this, he has also tagged the concerned.

IPS officer Surendra Lamba has responded to Abhinav’s tweet. He wrote, “@ashukla09 please ask him to record his statement to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been instructed to ensure legal action. Also share with me if you have any problem. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !.”

@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts.

Jai Hind! — Surendra Lamba, IPS (@IPSSLamba) January 23, 2022

Abhinav’s tweet also received an instant response from the official Twitter handles of Punjab Police and Gurdaspur officials. The television actor was informed that he should approach the Pathankot police. After this Abhinav Shukla thanked the officer for reacting and helping.

Thankyou Sir , getting the needful done ! Jai Hind — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Following the case, fans of Abhinav Shukla and his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik flooded their Twitter timeline with messages of support. One of the fans wrote, “Oh my god!!! Hope his life is out of danger now. I pray that God give him the strength to get well soon.”

Another tweet read, “Praying for his speedy recovery. Get justice soon. Stay strong and fight till justice is served.” Some even asked the authorities to look into the matter, and wrote, “Justice should be done and the guilty should be punished severely.”