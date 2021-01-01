Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh – 3 male contestants to watch out for





Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is the present all of us are ready for. This season, we now have a star-studded line-up of women like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli. As compared, the male contestants haven’t generated as a lot hype. However there are three males who possess all of the qualities to take dwelling the trophy. Allow us to have a look… Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and others celebrated Eid in Cape City – view pics

Abhinav Shukla

We really feel he shall be one of many high three contestants on the present. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is not only about energy or fearlessness. At instances, you want a particular thought about pace, drive, resistance, and so forth. Abhinav Shukla is an engineer and has that considering thoughts. It provides him a sureshot edge over the others. Plus, he’s supremely match. Although he does fitness center recurrently, it’s a identified truth that he’s an achieved trekker. These expertise will come into good use on the present, which wants mind, brawn and angle. We’ll place our bets on Abhinav Shukla to be within the high two except one thing goes drastically flawed. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla’s mother-in-law provides him a cool piece of recommendation; assures him of Rubina Dilaik’s security

Varun Sood

He is aware of how to tough it out being a Roadies protege and now a mentor. Divya Aggarwal has revealed that Varun Sood is sharpening up his expertise for the present. This proves that he’s eager to win. He’s somebody who loves the frenzy of adrenaline. Varun Sood is bodily robust and might problem the hardest of contestants. He has executed action-packed reveals earlier than, which works in his favour. Plus, there may be the Roadies angle! Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari – listed here are the strongest girls contenders this season

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh is a really robust man. We now have seen him pull off some advanced dance sequences on Nach Baliye 10. Vishal Aditya Singh’s bodily energy was seen in Bigg Boss 13 as nicely, however he sadly ended up on the shedding facet. Plus, he’s hardly petrified of something.

These are the three males we really feel will pose a troublesome menace to the strongest contenders on the present. We simply can’t to see them in motion!

