abhishek bachchan Bob biswas IMDb rating and film admire by fans and bollywood celebs | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas wins hearts with a rating of 7.2 on IMDB

The much awaited film ‘Bob Biswas’ starring Abhishek Bachchan has finally hit the OTT platform ZEE5 on 3rd December. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is a spin-off of the 2012 crime thriller Kahaani which starred Vidya Balan in the lead. Soon after its release, the film has garnered rave reviews from fans, who were surprised to see Abhishek Bachchan’s transformation in the lead role.

This is the first time that fans got a chance to see Abhishek in a never-before-seen avatar, in which his looks go unrecognizable as a semi-bold and overweight middle-aged man who is an undercover. Hitman. Abhishek refused to have a prosthetic stomach and decided to gain weight for his role in Bob Biswas as he wanted to look as authentic as possible. He weighed more than 100 kg during the shoot but he was happy with the result.

With an IMDB rating of 7.2 and an overwhelming response of 3.5mn+ views across 200+ cities in the first weekend, Bob Biswas has been winning hearts of fans and critics alike. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, Samara Tijori, Tina Desai, Paran Bandopadhyay, Purab Kohli and many others are also being appreciated for their performances in the film. From actors like Gajraj Rao, Tanisha Mukherjee and Nikita Dutta to producers like Goldie Behl, Sidharth P Malhotra and Tarun Mansukhani, have seen the film and tweeted their love and support for the film.

Even Amitabh Bachchan is supporting the film wholeheartedly. He showed his love for the trailer when it was released with a tweet that read, “I am proud to say that you are my son” and last week, the senior actor took a dig at Bob Biswas. The video showed his support for his son yet again by sharing the poem and he tweeted, “My pride, my son, my successor”.

‘Bob Biswas’ is about the journey of a middle-aged hitman-Bob Biswas, who comes out of a coma after a long time who does not remember much about his life and his past including his family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, leaving him in a moral dilemma between his own history versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is a ZEE5 Original film produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Gaurav Varma and Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment). It is now streaming on ZEE5, so if you haven’t yet, watch it now.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:09 [IST]