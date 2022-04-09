Abhishek bachchan disclosure related to his father Amitabh Bachchan in the question and answer session on Kapil Sharma show

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is in discussion these days for his recently released film ‘Dasvi’. Even after the release of the film, Abhishek is promoting it and in this connection Junior Bachchan went on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Sony TV shared some promos of the upcoming episodes in which Kapil, Abhishek are seen asking funny questions to Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. At the same time, in this question and answer session, Junior Bachchan has made such a disclosure related to his father Amitabh Bachchan, which probably no one would have known till now.

In fact, during the show, Abhishek revealed in a conversation with Kapil Sharma that his father Amitabh Bachchan gives him the freedom to make mistakes in his career. Kapil Sharma, who is hosting the show, asked Abhishek a question whether he discusses the script of his film with Amitabh Bachchan as his father is a very experienced actor. On answering this question, Junior Bachchan told that he says to tell someone else.

Although usually star kids make their parents read or narrate the scripts of their films, but Amitabh Bachchan does not read any script of Abhishek Bachchan. Actually, Kapil asks Abhishek a question and asks ‘Abhishek bhai do you ever discuss the script with Papa? And they say that I am very busy now, listen to someone else’.

After this, Abhishek tells about father Amitabh Bachchan that he has always given the freedom to make as many mistakes as you want, why should I guide you. Hearing this answer of Abhishek, everyone starts laughing.

Let us tell you that Abhishek was very much liked in the tenth directed by Tushar Jalota. In this film, Abhishek is playing the character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a Jat leader (convicted Chief Minister) who goes behind bars on corruption charges and who makes up his mind to take the class 10 exam from behind bars. Yami Gautam has become a jailer in the film, while Nimrat Kaur is playing the role of Gangaram i.e. Abhishek’s wife.