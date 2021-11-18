Abhishek bachchan film bob biswas trailer release date out | Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’ trailer to release tomorrow, Zee5 to premiere on 3rd December!

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a BoundScript production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to premiere on 3rd December on Zee5, India’s largest domestic OTT platform.

A ZEE5 Original film starring Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Bob Biswas’ is a crime-drama based on the backdrop of a love story, which depicts the double life led by contract killer, Bob Biswas. Shot in Kolkata, the film stars Chitrangada Singh and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared, “In our endeavor to collaborate with incredible storytellers and deliver engaging content, we have created a popular and audience favorite character, ‘Bob Bivas’ in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh. We are happy to launch the spin-off of ‘

Debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh said, “I have had the most wonderful experience of designing ‘Bob Biswas’ which is a crime-drama with a love-story. This film came to me in 2020 which is for all of us. Was one of the toughest times in life. I found a wonderful set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangada who have given it their all. With the support of our entire crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and BoundScript, we made ‘Bob Biswas’ a success Overcame all odds to create and I am very grateful to him.”

Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment said, “We strive to tell engaging stories and bring back new talent across all platforms; Bob Biswas is another step in that direction. It is a unique film, a character spin. -Off, something we’ve never done before.

It was exciting to work with Diya, who has emerged as a director with a lot of promise in her very first film. With producing partner Sujoy Ghosh, we are excited to bring ‘Bob Biswas’ to the audience through ZEE5.”

Sujoy Ghosh, Co-Producer and Writer from BoundScript said, “It’s a new ‘Bob Biswas’, he’s just like any of us. We all have different roles to play in life, be it parents, spouse or As friends and in every role we are equally responsible and accountable.

This is Bob’s world, where he is trying to cope with every role. Creating this world and Bob was very exciting and with Abhishek onboard, the film has become even more spectacular. I really hope the audience enjoys it.”

Watch ‘Bob Biswas’ from 3rd December 2021 on ZEE5!

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 19:59 [IST]