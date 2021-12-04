Abhishek Bachchan got angry on Trolls who targeted daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Said Say it on My face

In a recent interview, the actor has reacted to being trolled and filtered on social media. The actor thanked his fans for liking the trailer of the film.

These days Abhishek Bachchan is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Bob Biswas’. Fans are very fond of the trailer of his film which dominated social media. In a recent interview, the actor has reacted to being trolled and filtered on social media. The actor thanked his fans for liking the trailer of the film. At the same time, trolls and critics sitting on social media responded for the matter where they troll by taking the name of Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek said that it has become a kind of strange fashion. Even before this, once Abhishek Bachchan has said that when it comes to haters, then his family does not see any limit in this matter. During the promotion of his film, he was asked how he reacts when he sees Aaradhya’s name being trolled on social media.

According to Bollywood Life, the actor said- ‘It is not acceptable in any way. Something that I just can’t bear. I am a public figure of course but my daughter is not attached to this fact. Not in bound. Whatever you have to say, come on my face and say it.’

Let us tell you, Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai. Recently, Aaradhya’s 10th birthday was celebrated in Maldives. At that time Bachchan was on family vacations. Let us inform, Abhishek Bachchan’s suspense thriller film Bob Biswas is being streamed on OTT platform Zee5 on 3rd December. Abhishek Bachchan is in the lead role in the spin-off of the character of director Sujoy Ghosh’s superhit film ‘Kahaani’.

The trailer of the film was released a few days back, which was well received by the audience. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan, father of megastar and Abhishek, has also appreciated his son’s film.

T 4114 – “My sons, being sons, shall not be my heirs.

Those who will be my successors will be my sons.” ~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan My son, my heir .. My pride, my son , my inheritor ? Video Poem Courtesy : EF P. Ahuja pic.twitter.com/y4drhSQ2f8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan praised the trailer of son Abhishek Bachchan’s film. In such a situation, Big B posted a video on social media. In which he also mentioned a poem by his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He wrote, ‘My son, being a son will not inherit. Those who will be my heirs will be my sons. – Harivansh Rai Bachchan, my son is my successor.’