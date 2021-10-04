Abhishek Bachchan Holiday In Paris: Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Glimpse Of His Holiday In Paris

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya are in Paris these days. Recently, Aishwarya was spotted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in a white dress. Now Abhishek has shared a photo on his Instagram handle after the event.

This beautiful picture is of the couple’s holiday. Sharing this, Abhishek wrote, ‘All wrapped up! He also gave hashtags like #paris #familytime and tagged Aishwarya in the post.





Abhishek was injured

In August, ‘Dhoom’ actor Abhishek was injured on the set of his film in Chennai. He suffered a fractured arm and underwent surgery in Mumbai. He wrote a long post on Instagram sharing his picture.

Abhishek will be seen in these films

On the work front, Abhishek last appeared in ‘The Big Bull’. Now he will be seen in projects like ‘Bob Biswas’ and ‘Dasvi’. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting these films.