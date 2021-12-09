Abhishek Bachchan met Aishwarya Rai for the first time in Switzerland, told the story while referring to Bobby Deol

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently told during an interview that he met Aishwarya for the first time in Switzerland and Bobby Deol was also present there.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has worked in many superhit films in his career. Right now Abhishek is in discussion about the film ‘Bob Biswas’. Abhishek Bachchan married actress Aishwarya Rai in the year 2007. Both are seen together on many special occasions and they are counted among the power couples of Bollywood. Abhishek recently shared the story of his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai during an interview.

Abhishek had told that when he met Aishwarya Rai for the first time, he could not understand her due to weak accent. This meeting took place many years before both of them got married. Till then Abhishek had not even made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000. Abhishek told that he was once sent to Switzerland after his father. He remembered when he first met Aishwarya.

Abhishek Bachchan told that he was working as a production boy in Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Mrityudata’ and was sent to Switzerland for location scout. During that time Abhishek Bachchan was also shooting for his film ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’. Here he was at the same location with Abhishek Bachchan and he had also invited Abhishek for dinner. This was Aishwarya Rai’s first Hindi film, where Abhishek and Aishwarya met for the first time.

He said, ‘Whenever he used to talk to her about this, she used to reply with a smile – I do not understand a single word of yours. Because I was a kid in International Boarding School and after that I moved to Boston. The tone of my talk at that time was quite different. Whenever I used to talk to her, she could not understand me. My father advised me to learn Hindi before starting my career. Because it is very important to know Hindi before doing films in Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan had told in another interview that he had returned to India to help his father in difficult times. At that time his family was facing financial problems. It was a very difficult time for his father and he was in dire need of family support. This was the reason why he had decided to come back to India.