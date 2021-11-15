Abhishek Bachchan Once Said About AN Actress She Will compete With Aishwarya this thing came out of Actors’ mouth! had predicted

Seeing Avneet Kaur’s facial expression, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also became flat. Not only this, he had even made this prediction at that time.

Avneet Kaur, who has won the applause of the fans by showing her talent from the dance reality show, is now going to debut in Bollywood as well. The actress will next be seen in Amazon Prime’s Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Avneet Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from being a great actress, Avneet is also a great dancer.

Seeing his facial expression, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also became flat. Not only this, at that time he had even predicted that Avneet Kaur could also compete with Aishwarya Rai in the coming days. Actually, Avneet Kaur also participated in Dance India Dance Little Master. At that time, Abhishek Bachchan came as a special guest in an episode of the show.

When Avneet gave his performance, he was stunned to see little Avneet. Then he praised Avneet’s dance and expression very much and said that ‘Even though I do not understand much about choreography, but I like your expressions very much. I am going to go home and tell Aishwarya that she is going to get a tough competition from you in the coming 10 years.

Avneet has also shared a video from her Instagram in which she is seen getting very emotional. Avneet has narrated the journey from the beginning of her career in the video till now in a very emotional way. Abhishek Bachchan is also seen at one place in this video where he is heard prophesying about Avneet – ‘You will be a part of this film industry in the coming few years’.

Let’s say, Avneet is an expert in dance since childhood. At the same time, she has also done a lot of work in the world of television. Apart from this, Avneet is also a social media star. Earlier she was quite popular on Tiktok. Later his reels also became very popular on Instagram. At the same time, now the actress has started spreading her passion in the film industry as well.

Let us tell you that ‘Tikoo Weds Sheru’ is being said to be the third part of Kangana Ranaut’s superhit films ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu 2’. Kangana has shared pictures related to this film many times from her Instagram. The actress has been seen many times on the sets of ‘Tikoo Weds Sheru’.