Abhishek Bachchan regrets working in the debut film, came with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan told in an interview that he was not ready for the debut film. He was seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in this film.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in ‘Big Bull’. His acting in this film was also highly praised. Apart from this, he has played different characters in his nearly two decade long career. In this, some characters were highly appreciated and some were not liked by the public. Abhishek started his career with Kareena Kapoor in the film ‘Refugee’. In this film, Kareena Kapoor was seen with Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed after many years that he was not ready for that film. When RJ Siddhartha Kanan asked Abhishek about the reason, he said, ‘Usually, I don’t feel sorry. But I regret that I made my debut and that too in a situation when I was not at all for it. I think I was not ready to work with the great JP Dutta. You get a chance to work with such a respected director in your first film, you need to be ready for that challenge and that honour.

Abhishek had further said, ‘I should have been more prepared for that. I could have been better. I felt that I was very little prepared as an actor for JP sahab. He is family and I love him. But I learned a lot from him. Had I been so prepared at that time, I would never have learned anything as an actor. I think it’s not necessarily how you start, but how you end. But your start determines a big part of how you’re going to end up.’

Abhishek said, “Because my start was very volatile from the preparation point of view, it helped me a lot in preparing myself. Awards are important for every actor. According to him, if someone said that they do not believe in it, they say so because they do not get it. For any artist, the praise of his work is an award. Because they work hard enough for a compliment. This is their business.