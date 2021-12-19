Abhishek Bachchan Revealed He Asked to Leave Front Row Seat For A Big Star In An Event

Abhishek Bachchan had told that he had gone to an event where he was sitting in the first line. But when a big star came, the chair was snatched from him.

Bollywood’s famous actor Abhishek Bachchan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Refugee’. However, this film of his could not make much of a difference on the screen. After this, Abhishek Bachchan also appeared in many such films, which left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. But even after earning so much name in the film world, Abhishek Bachchan had to face discrimination many times. Once even the front line chair was snatched from him because of a big star.

Abhishek Bachchan had disclosed these incidents with him in an interview given to Rolling Stones India. Sharing anecdotes with him, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I was in a situation where I went to a public function and I was made to sit in the first line. At that point I was feeling, ‘Wow, didn’t think this would make me sit ahead, great.

Talking about this, Abhishek Bachchan further said, “But then a big Bollywood star reached there and his behavior was such that ‘You get up from here and go back’. You had to go, so it’s all part of showbiz, you can’t take it personal. But what do you have to do that you have to come back.”

Abhishek Bachchan further added, “You have to promise yourself that I will work hard. It has to be said that I will be good enough that these people can’t send me back from the first line again. Apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan told that he was even replaced from many films and he was not even told for this.

Talking about this, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I was dropped from many films and was not even told about it. It used to be that I used to go on a shoot and someone else was shooting there. In such a situation you had to turn around calmly and come back.”