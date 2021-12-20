Abhishek Bachchan was suddenly replaced by many films, father used to ask Amitabh Bachchan for help?

Abhishek Bachchan had told in an interview that he was replaced in many films. Also, many times he had to sit behind in the event due to the big star.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has worked in many superhit films in his career. Abhishek often talks openly about the anecdotes related to his life. That’s why he is counted among the outspoken actors of Bollywood. Abhishek had recently told during an interview that he was replaced from films without informing him. Abhishek often talks openly about his ups and downs. Apart from this, he had told that he was asked to vacate the front seat for big stars.

Talking in an interview, Abhishek Bachchan said, ‘I was replaced many times in films and I was not even told about it. Once I reached the shooting and after reaching there saw that someone else was shooting in my place. Such a situation has to be endured silently. After replacing me with films, many times people did not even pick up my phone. This is a very normal thing and every actor has to face it. I have also seen my father going through this situation.

He said, ‘Sometimes I have also faced such a situation when I went to the publish function and you think in your heart that you have to sit in the front row at the function today. Later, suddenly it is said that if a big star is going to come, then you have to sit back. You too are surprised to hear this, but you do not have any other option. All these things are part of showbiz. So it should never be taken personally.

On the debate on familism in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan says, ‘It is heart breaking and heartbreaking. When such allegations are made in our industry. But the truth is totally different from this. In the last 21 years my father has not made a single film for me. Nor did he ever ask any filmmaker to make a film. But yes, I definitely got the benefit of my father’s name that I got some films. I will always be thankful to him for this.

Abhishek Bachchan further says, ‘People think, being the son of Bachchan sahib, people definitely come to talk to me, but it is not like that at all. I had spoken to every director before starting my career. He had decided not to work with me, I don’t mind.’