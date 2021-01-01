Abhishek Bachchan’s Terrible Accident and Surgery: Actor Abhishek Bachchan Performs Surgery After Fracturing His Right Hand
Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the post, ‘Last Wednesday I had a horrific accident on the set of a new film in Chennai, in which my right arm was fractured. Surgery was needed to fix it. So I had to return to Mumbai early. The surgery is done and everything is fixed. Now I am back for shooting Chennai movie. He says the show should move on. And as my father used to say, ‘It doesn’t hurt! OK, OK, OK it hurts a little. ‘
In this post, Abhishek Bachchan thanked the fans who were under stress and was sending a lot of messages on the news of his hospitalization after the injury.
On the commercial front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ which is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahani’. Besides, he will be seen in the film ‘Dusvi’, in which he becomes an illiterate leader.
