Abhishek Bachchan’s Terrible Accident and Surgery: Actor Abhishek Bachchan Performs Surgery After Fracturing His Right Hand

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was injured recently and was later admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Later, on his way to meet his son Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan also appeared with his daughter Shweta. However, it was not clear at the time how and how much Abhishek Bachchan was injured. But now Abhishek has said that he had a serious accident on the set of the film, which forced him to undergo surgery.

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photo on his Instagram account, in which he is seen wearing a slingshot in his right hand and a bandage on his entire hand. By sharing the picture, Abhishek has informed about the accident that took place on the set of the movie in Chennai.



Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the post, ‘Last Wednesday I had a horrific accident on the set of a new film in Chennai, in which my right arm was fractured. Surgery was needed to fix it. So I had to return to Mumbai early. The surgery is done and everything is fixed. Now I am back for shooting Chennai movie. He says the show should move on. And as my father used to say, ‘It doesn’t hurt! OK, OK, OK it hurts a little. ‘

In this post, Abhishek Bachchan thanked the fans who were under stress and was sending a lot of messages on the news of his hospitalization after the injury.

On the commercial front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ which is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahani’. Besides, he will be seen in the film ‘Dusvi’, in which he becomes an illiterate leader.

