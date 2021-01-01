Abhishek Banerjee News: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED in coal scam case, notice sent to wife too – Abhishek Banerjee to appear before Enforcement Directorate

Highlights The ED summoned Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee for questioning

Order to come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement with his wife on September 6

Alleged transfer of money to companies’ accounts by people involved in the scam

Kolkata

Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee will have to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for an inquiry into the coal scam. Abhishek and his wife have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. Both have been asked to appear on September 6.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira are accused of transferring money to their companies’ accounts from people involved in the coal scam. Abhishek’s father Amit Banerjee is also one of the directors. It is also alleged that these companies were adopted through fraudulent agreements on the basis of taking money.

Order to come with bank details

Both Rujira and Abhishek have been summoned for questioning along with details of their banking transactions. Rujira Banerjee’s company LLP’s financial transactions are under suspicion. Abhishek Banerjee had registered the company in his mother’s name.

Inquiry on suspicion of transactions

Abhishek’s father Amit Banerjee, wife Rujira and another relative are registered as partners and directors in the company called LLP. Rujira and Abhishek have now been summoned for questioning on September 6 following a preliminary investigation into the company’s financial dealings.