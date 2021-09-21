Abhishek Banerjee’s wife was in beauty parlor: ED sues Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in Delhi beauty parlor on summons date

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the reason for granting exemption to the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was false. The reason for this is that the agency has strong evidence that on the day she was to appear for the investigation, she was not in Patna but in a beauty parlor in Delhi.However, the agency’s claim was rejected by the lawyers of Abhishek’s wife Rujira Banerjee. He said that Rujira had gone to a beauty parlor in Delhi but not on the day she would not appear before the ED’s summons.

The suit was filed before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing the plea of ​​Abhishek Banerjee and his wife. The petition seeks cancellation of summons issued by the ED in a money laundering case related to a coal scam in West Bengal.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was present at the ED, said, “We have evidence to answer that the date given to us by Abhishek Banerjee’s wife cannot come to Delhi and appear before us.” She was that day. Beauty parlor in Delhi. We have the evidence. Without giving a date, he said that Rujira claims that she is in Patna, but in reality she is in Delhi.

Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer representing the Banerjee couple, objected, saying such an argument was not expected from the agency. He also said that Rujira was in Delhi for a few other days and not on the day when ED officials called her for questioning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek and his wife have challenged the September 10 summons and asked the ED not to issue summons to appear in Delhi. Therefore, they should not be forced to join the investigation of this case immediately. Abhishek represents the Diamond Harbor seat in the Lok Sabha and is the National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).