Abhishek’s eyes collided with Karisma Kapoor at sister Shweta Bachchan’s wedding, the relationship was broken because of Babita Kapoor!

The love story of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan started in the year 1997. At that time Abhishek Bachchan had not entered the film industry. Actually, Karisma and Abhishek met for the first time because of Shweta Bachchan. The occasion was Shweta Bachchan’s wedding. Where Karishma and Abhishek met. Karishma and Abhishek had a friendship there which later turned into love. Then Abhishek Karishma dated each other for 5 years. After this the engagement of Abhishek and Karishma was fixed.

Actually, Raj Kapoor’s grandson Nikhil Nanda (Ritu Nanda’s son) was married to Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan. Nikhil and Shweta got married in 1997. In such a situation, the Kapoor and Bachchan families were involved in a relationship. On the other hand, seeing the closeness of Karishma and Abhishek, both the families thought of stopping them too! Karisma was a big star at that time. At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan had not even started his career at that time. In such a situation, the relationship of both of them was kept hidden.

At the same time, Karishma’s sister Kareena made her debut with Abhishek in the year 2000. After this, the engagement of Karishma and Abhishek was announced in the year 2002. This special announcement was made on the 60th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan. Karisma then said that- ‘I feel very good that I am going to be a part of this family.’ After a few months, Karishma and Abhishek’s engagement broke up. Fans were shocked by this news.

According to the news, the reason for the chase to break this marriage was said that there were some conditions of the Kapoor family which Amitabh Bachchan refused to accept. According to the news of Cosmopolitan- ‘Karisma Kapoor’s mom Babita Kapoor had broken this marriage.’

Karisma was one of the famous actors of Bollywood when Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were in a relationship. At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan was busy earning a name for himself through his hard work. Apart from this, the Bachchan family had gone through a very difficult time some time back. In such a situation, there were many points in Babita’s heart and mind, due to which she was nervous about Karishma and Abhishek’s relationship. In such a situation, Karisma’s mother made a demand from the Bachchan family.

According to the report, Babita said that she wants a pre-nuptial agreement, according to which Amitabh will transfer a part of his property to his son. Babita wanted to secure the future of her daughter Karishma with this. But Amitabh Bachchan refused to do this work. It was only after this that the Kapoor family broke ties with the Bachchan family.

Apart from this, another reason is said to be that the Bachchan family had said that Karisma will have to distance herself from films after marriage. At the same time, it was also said that Jaya Bachchan had a lot of control over the life of son Abhishek. Because of this, Karisma called off the engagement!

