Abhishek’s reaction to fake photo with Aishwarya: Fake photo of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding: A fan has shared a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding on Twitter handle.
Abhishek Bachchan has given an explanation by retweeting a photo shared by a fan on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘This is a photoshopped image.’ With this he has created an emoji by joining hands.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love during the shooting of Umrao Jaan. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were married on April 20, 2007 in a private ceremony at Bangla Pratiksha. In 2011, both of them welcomed their daughter Aradhya.
Speaking of the work front, Abhishek Bachchan last appeared in the film ‘Big Bull’. Now Abhishek Bachchan will be seen working in ‘Dusvi’ and ‘Bob Vishwas’. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback in acting. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen working in Mani Ratnam’s film.
