Abhishek’s reaction to fake photo with Aishwarya: Fake photo of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding: A fan has shared a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding on Twitter handle.

A throwback photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding has been shared by a fan on social media. Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to this. The couple was married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aradhya Bachchan.

On Thursday, a fan shared a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding on his Twitter handle. In this picture, both of them are seen in wedding dress and posing in front of the camera. The fan wrote the caption, ‘I love Aishwarya’s smile and Abhishek’s smile.’



Abhishek Bachchan has given an explanation by retweeting a photo shared by a fan on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘This is a photoshopped image.’ With this he has created an emoji by joining hands.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love during the shooting of Umrao Jaan. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were married on April 20, 2007 in a private ceremony at Bangla Pratiksha. In 2011, both of them welcomed their daughter Aradhya.

Speaking of the work front, Abhishek Bachchan last appeared in the film ‘Big Bull’. Now Abhishek Bachchan will be seen working in ‘Dusvi’ and ‘Bob Vishwas’. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback in acting. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen working in Mani Ratnam’s film.