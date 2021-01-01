Abimel Guzman News: Everything about the founder and leader of the Shining Path rebel group in Peru Abimel Guzman dies in prison

Peruvians can hardly forget the 1980s. This was the time when the ‘cost of human life’ was over. Massacres, bombings and massacres became commonplace. This time in the history of the country, ‘red color’ has been written, the same red color which is blood, the same red color which is the symbol of the communist flag all over the world. About 70,000 people died or went missing in this bloody, violent and barbaric conflict that lasted for nearly 10 years. It was a bloody conflict between the government and the Maoist guerrilla group. The group that crossed all boundaries to gain power was called the Shining Path Rebels, founded by Abimel Guzman.

Guzman was the most brutal and feared leader in history. He is being talked about today as he passed away at the age of 86. Guzman, once a professor of philosophy, breathed his last in prison. He was arrested in 1992 on terrorism and treason charges and later sentenced to life in prison. In July, Guzman was transferred from prison to hospital after he complained of health problems. Guzman’s arrest shocked his group but it did not end and its members are claimed to be active in various areas to this day. Today we will tell you about the ‘Dark Chapter’ of Peru when the guerrilla group and Abimel Guzman were active in the country.

Growing up in Amiri, the professor became a ‘terrorist’

Guzman was born in December 1934, near Molendo, on the southern coast of Peru. Lack did not spark rebellion in him. His childhood was equipped with all kinds of facilities. Guzman’s mother died early. For his studies, he went to a private Catholic secondary school and later joined the University of Arequipa. Here he compiled his research on the German philosopher Emmanuel Kant. It was here that his inclination towards Marxism began to grow during his studies. As time went on, by 1962 he was working as a professor at Huamanga National University in San Cristobal, Ayakucho. The son of a wealthy family who has never seen scarcity, the professor is doing a good job and how did the scholar suddenly become the leader of the rebel group?

Came back from China and made a shining path

The year was 1965, Guzman went to China. Here he was greatly influenced by the Communist leader Mao Tse Tung. His old tendency towards Marxism also played an important role in this. On his return, he inspired those at the university who were ideologically similar to him. Eventually, in 19 Gu, Guzman and 11 others formed the Shining Path rebel group. He named his group after the inspiration of Peruvian communist leader Jose Carlos Marietegui. Mariátegui said, “Marxism-Leninism is the bright path to the future.”

An army of 10,000 soldiers overthrew the government

The rebel group that rose to prominence against the regime had become a guerrilla group by the 80s and had started a bloody conflict with the Peruvian government. Gradually, Guzman’s army grew and the fight against the government intensified. There was a time in the 1980s when about 10,000 Guzmn rebels knelt before the government. Peru could hardly forget the massacre that took place during this period. Human life had no value. The report claims that about 70,000 people were killed or disappeared. In 1992, Guzman, along with his partner Elena Iperraguire, was arrested by a secret military court and sentenced to life in prison. His arrest came as a shock to the group and brought the number of members to a few hundred.

All limits were crossed to establish a communist regime

Inspired by Maoism, the guerrilla group launched a “people’s war” to overthrow Peru’s “capitalist democracy” and establish a communist state. The sun of the Guzman movement rose to the skies in the 80s. In 1980, the military government, which had ruled the country for 12 years, called for democratic elections. The Shining Path not only boycotted the election but also disrupted the election process by burning ballot boxes. The Shining Path wanted to establish a communist regime in the country. So he was against democratic elections. The group occupied some rural areas and imposed their brutal rule there. Many villagers were killed on suspicion of helping the government. The group spread its fear by killing people. It can also be remembered as a terrorist group at the time, and if we look at Afghanistan today, it can be remembered as Peru in the 80s. Guzman’s movement had deteriorated. The killings were steadily increasing. Over the years, barbaric killings and car bombings have brought the government to its knees.

The ax killed 69 people

The government declared a state of emergency and deployed local militias known as ‘Rondas’ to fight the rebels. To remove the gleaming road from the countryside, the army carried out the operation, whose victims were already harassing the villagers, but now a large number of people were with the government and the army. Public killings made people stand against the shining path. The wildest of these is 1983, which no Peruvian wants to remember. 69 people in and around Santiago de Lucanamarca were killed with axes, daggers and guns in protest of the Shining Path commander’s assassination. The atrocities of this group were not limited to rural areas. In 1992, a Shining Path bombing in Lima’s Miraflores district blew up two trucks, killing 25 and injuring more than 155.

The judge handed down the sentence wearing a mask

Guzman was in charge of the ‘Red Storm’ in Peru. The end of Peru’s ‘Dark Chapter’ began in September 1992, when Peruvian intelligence arrested Guzman in a dance studio in Lima. Authorities suspected the rebels were hiding in an apartment. This suspicion was further strengthened when it was said that the owner of the apartment was dancer Maritza Garrido Lecca. She claimed she was living alone but the apartment was too big for one person to live in. In a raid by agents, he found a drug for psoriasis, a skin disease that Guzman was fighting. Authorities arrested Guzman along with his second wife, Elena Iparraguire, and several other rebels. He is said to have been watching boxing on TV at the time of his arrest. Guzman was sentenced to life in prison by a judge wearing a face mask. In 1993, some 6,000 members of the group surrendered, ending the bloodiest movement in Peru’s history. The last page of this book also closed today with the death of Guzman.

