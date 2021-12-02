Abortion at the Court – The New York Times

All six Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have at length indicated that they doubt Wade’s decision against Rowe. What is less clear is that at least five of them – enough to get a majority – are willing to overthrow Rowe, which requires the repeal of decades of legal precedents.

There are disadvantages to doing so. It will then look like another partisan branch of government that changes policy when its members change, rather than an impartial interpreter of legal principles. At least some judges are already concerned about the image of the court. In a recent speech, Justice Amy Connie Barrett said, “This court does not include partisan hacks.

During yesterday’s argument over the Mississippi abortion law, three Democratic appointees to the court sought to raise concerns about the court’s role of their conservative colleagues. If the Justices Reversing Wade, Justice Stephen Breyer said many Americans would say, “You’re just a politician.”

This strategy has worked in the past. He has sometimes impressed Chief Justice John Roberts in his 16 years in court, and last year also impressed Barrett and Justice Brett Cavanoff. On LGBTQ rights and Obamacare, the justices delivered judgments that were more polite and consistent than those issued by a strictly biased court.