Abortion at the Court – The New York Times

All six Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have at length indicated that they doubt Wade’s decision against Rowe. What is less clear is that at least five of them – enough to get a majority – are willing to overthrow Rowe, which requires the repeal of decades of legal precedents.
There are disadvantages to doing so. It will then look like another partisan branch of government that changes policy when its members change, rather than an impartial interpreter of legal principles. At least some judges are already concerned about the image of the court. In a recent speech, Justice Amy Connie Barrett said, “This court does not include partisan hacks.
During yesterday’s argument over the Mississippi abortion law, three Democratic appointees to the court sought to raise concerns about the court’s role of their conservative colleagues. If the Justices Reversing Wade, Justice Stephen Breyer said many Americans would say, “You’re just a politician.”
This strategy has worked in the past. He has sometimes impressed Chief Justice John Roberts in his 16 years in court, and last year also impressed Barrett and Justice Brett Cavanoff. On LGBTQ rights and Obamacare, the justices delivered judgments that were more polite and consistent than those issued by a strictly biased court.
On abortion, however, many judicial observers feel that this strategy is likely to fail this time around.
After Ginsberg
The questions that judges ask at the time of an argument usually preview how they will rule, draws attention to Adam Liptak, who covers the court for The Times. Yesterday, all six conservative judges asked questions in support of Mississippi law. It makes it illegal to have an abortion after 15 weeks, is a clear violation of Roche and subsequent court decisions protect abortion access early in pregnancy.
Roberts’ questions suggest that he may still prefer a relatively narrow decision that Rowe cannot completely undo. But he doesn’t mind swinging anymore. After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Roberts voted for the Democratic nominee, but the court still has a majority of five Republican-appointed judges.
In yesterday’s argument, all five judges – Barrett, Cavanaugh, Neil Gorsch, Samuel Aletito, and Clarence Thomas – were interested in dismissing Roche. Allito suggested the decision was “extremely wrong.”
Still, the outcome remains uncertain. During behind-the-scenes negotiations on a case, judges often try to influence each other. Roberts or three Liberal justices can still convince Barrett and Cavanaugh that the political cost of a complete repeal is enormous. The court is expected to announce its decision in early July.
Either way, the protracted political battle over abortion seems to be heading for a new era. In most parts of the country, abortions can be reduced sooner than in almost half a century.
The words of the justices
“Will this institution survive the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are merely political acts?” Sonia Sotomayor Asked. “I don’t see how that is possible.”
Elena Kagan The case was made in support of Roche: “This is part of our law. “It’s part of the existence of women in this country.”
Breyer Quoted from a 1992 Supreme Court decision that confirmed to Rolla: “The most compelling reason to reconsider a watershed decision is that scrapping under fire would destroy the legitimacy of the court beyond any serious question.”
Roberts, The judges have recommended that the Mississippi law be upheld without repeal, noting that the US now allows more abortion access than many other countries. “I want to focus on the 15-week ban,” he said.
Cavanoff He suggested that reversing the row was a neutral solution: “Congress, the state legislatures, the state supreme courts, the people are not capable of resolving this. Why should this court be a mediator?”
“If I asked you what constitutional right protects the right to abortion, is it privacy?” Thomas Asked. “Is that autonomy? What will it be? “
Alito The incident casts doubt on the protection of abortion: “Can the right to abortion be deeply rooted in the history and traditions of the American people?”
Barrett Earlier rules requiring abortion access “emphasize the burden of parenting”. But the burden is not a problem as women can keep babies for adoption, she suggested.
Gorasach This suggests that the court’s earlier focus on feasibility – the point at which the fetus can survive outside the womb – was inappropriate. (Many abortion opponents insist that small fetuses are living creatures.) “If this court rejects the feasibility line, do you see any other plausible principle that the court can choose?” Gorsuchan asked.
More analysis
“What I heard on Wednesday morning was not a court that was concerned about the majority of reactions, but a court that was ready for revolutionary change.” Mary Ziegler, Legal historian, writes.
The Washington Post’s “I am skeptical of the Supreme Court’s dark predictions of a crisis of legitimacy, if it overthrows Rowe – or the forthcoming election for the GOP will be a bloodbath,” the Washington Post reported. Megan McArdle “Most people don’t care about abortion as much as Pro-Choice Twitter,” he writes. Many of those who do are on the other side. (The previous edition of this newspaper had analyzed the opinion of the people.)
