Abortion is legal in Spain, but many doctors refuse to practice it

They called themselves “honest objectors,” a term coined by pacifists who refused military service. And like those who professed a moral duty not to go to war, many Spanish doctors say performing an abortion would violate their oath to do no harm—a commitment, they say, that extends to the fetus. is spread.

“One thing is that abortion makes you feel good or bad, each person will have their own criteria,” says Maria Jess Barco, another gynecologist in Zaragoza, who is an objection. “There’s one more thing that I have to do. That’s a different thing”.

The conscientiousness objection has taken hold in other countries, such as Italy, where it was invoked by doctors working in hospitals that mostly do not perform abortions. And in Argentina, there have been limited efforts to liberalize the abortion law passed last year in that country.

According to recent government figures, five of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities – on par with the states – do not have any public hospitals offering abortions. Women can continue to have abortions in private subsidized clinics, but in many cases they have to cross regional boundaries to obtain it.

Erica Espinosa, 34, had to do just that in 2015, when her gynecologist in the city of Logrono didn’t want to have an abortion after she requested it.

“Doctors try to convince you that you don’t want your baby because you want to have an abortion,” Espinosa says. “I had a feeling of doing something secretly.”